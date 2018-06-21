World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: 5 talking points

Suarez scores landmark goal as Uruguay progress to the knockout stages.

Uruguay pretty much dominated the game in all aspects

Score: 1-0

Scorers: Luis Suarez 23rd Minute

After a sluggish start to the game, Uruguay took the lead in a game which turned out to be pretty comfortable. Uruguay were the favorites coming into this game and they pretty much dominated the game in terms of chances and in pretty much every department of the game.

Half-chance aside Saudi Arabia put up a much better display of defending in their second game of this World Cup.

Juan Antonio Pizzi knew his job was on the line and he rang in the chances as he replaced four players. Uruguay, on the other hand, made their changes in the shape of Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Rodriguez.

Nevertheless, the game had its moments as Uruguay laboured to a victory. Saudi Arabia became the first Asian team to exit this edition’s World Cup and will have to exit along with Egypt. Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2018 seems dusted and settled as we look at the talking points from this game:

#1 Luis Suarez marks his landmark in style with a smart finish

Luis Suarez marked his 100th game with a calm finish

“El Pistolero” marked his 100th game for the national team in style as he notched up his 52nd goal. Having made his debut in 2007, Luis Suarez has embraced his role as Uruguay’s top scorer and in this game, he was lively in the early moments. Thereafter, like the others, Suarez also embraced the tone of the game that was subdued as it can be.

Suarez didn’t too much wrong when the ball came to him and in the first half, it was his instinct that led him to finish in such a calm manner.

The build-up to the goal was shockingly easy for Uruguay as Saudi Arabia conceded a corner and then failed to organize themselves with the threat of the in-swinging ball.

The smile was back on the cool assassin’s face. One wonders whether he will be able to overtake his former compatriot and national teammate, Diego Forlan in terms of World Cup goals. With qualification to the next round secure, Suarez should be able to play more freely in their last group encounter against hosts Russia.

Pizzi will be fuming at the manner in which the Saudi Arabia defence paved the red carpet for the goal. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais came for the ball, flapped at it, missed it and Suarez was there to guide it into the goal having been invited unmarked in the box.