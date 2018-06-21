Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: 5 talking points

Suarez scores landmark goal as Uruguay progress to the knockout stages.

Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 01:30 IST
396

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH18-URU-KSA
Uruguay pretty much dominated the game in all aspects

Score: 1-0

Scorers: Luis Suarez 23rd Minute

After a sluggish start to the game, Uruguay took the lead in a game which turned out to be pretty comfortable. Uruguay were the favorites coming into this game and they pretty much dominated the game in terms of chances and in pretty much every department of the game.

Half-chance aside Saudi Arabia put up a much better display of defending in their second game of this World Cup.

Juan Antonio Pizzi knew his job was on the line and he rang in the chances as he replaced four players. Uruguay, on the other hand, made their changes in the shape of Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Rodriguez.

Nevertheless, the game had its moments as Uruguay laboured to a victory. Saudi Arabia became the first Asian team to exit this edition’s World Cup and will have to exit along with Egypt. Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2018 seems dusted and settled as we look at the talking points from this game:

#1 Luis Suarez marks his landmark in style with a smart finish

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH18-URU-KSA-FANS
Luis Suarez marked his 100th game with a calm finish

El Pistolero” marked his 100th game for the national team in style as he notched up his 52nd goal. Having made his debut in 2007, Luis Suarez has embraced his role as Uruguay’s top scorer and in this game, he was lively in the early moments. Thereafter, like the others, Suarez also embraced the tone of the game that was subdued as it can be.

Suarez didn’t too much wrong when the ball came to him and in the first half, it was his instinct that led him to finish in such a calm manner.

The build-up to the goal was shockingly easy for Uruguay as Saudi Arabia conceded a corner and then failed to organize themselves with the threat of the in-swinging ball.

The smile was back on the cool assassin’s face. One wonders whether he will be able to overtake his former compatriot and national teammate, Diego Forlan in terms of World Cup goals. With qualification to the next round secure, Suarez should be able to play more freely in their last group encounter against hosts Russia.

Pizzi will be fuming at the manner in which the Saudi Arabia defence paved the red carpet for the goal. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais came for the ball, flapped at it, missed it and Suarez was there to guide it into the goal having been invited unmarked in the box.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Uruguay Football Saudi Arabia Football Luis Suarez Edinson Cavani
Russia vs Saudi Arabia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
RELATED STORY
International friendlies: Germany 2-1 Saudi Arabia, 5...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia, Everything you...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia: 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
WC 2018: Twitter reacts after Russia hammer Saudi Arabia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Russia triumph over...
RELATED STORY
3 Star performers from Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
Today DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Today FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Today ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
Tomorrow BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Tomorrow SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us