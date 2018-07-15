World Cup Final Prediction: France vs Croatia

France Team News

France have two injury concerns – Blaise Matuidi and Djibril Sidibe. The Juventus midfielder was involved in a clash with Eden Hazard in the semi-final and was taken off. He is, however, expected to be fit for the game.

Sidibe is still carrying a knock and will be o the bench. Benjamin Pavard, the Stuttgart right back, will be continuing his run in the French first team.

Key Players

Antoine Griezmann – The Atletico Madrid striker might not have scored a lot this World Cup but his presence on the pitch has been the key for a lot of attacks. He will be playing as the CAM/False 9 today as well.

Kylian Mbappe – The 19-year-old has taken the tournament by a storm. He's been the one who's been running rings around the opponent's defence and scoring goals at will.

Results so far

France 2-1 Australia

France 1-0 Perii

France 0-0 Denmark

France 4-3 Argentina

France 2-0 Uruguay

France 1-0 Belgium

Croatia Team News

Playing 360 minutes of football in the past 11 days has shown its sign on the Croatian players. Ivan Perisic, Ivan Strinic and Mario Mandzukic are set to undergo late fitness tests as all are suffering from cramps and minor injuries.

The good news for the Croats is that Domagoj Vida will not be suspended for the World Cup final. The defender was seen in a controversial video after their win over Russia but FIFA opted not to suspend him.

Key Players

Luka Modric – The Real Madrid midfield maestro has been killing it in the heart of the pitch and there is no stopping him. He's been their best player so far at the World Cup and is in contention to win the Golden Ball.

Ivan Rakitic – The Barcelona star has been a silent hero for the Croats. He has been making the key passes that lead to goals and has been very solid defensively as well.

Results so far

Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

Croatia 3-0 Argentina

Croatia 2-1 Iceland

Croatia 1-1 Denmark (3-2 on penalties)

Croatia 2-2 Russia (4-3 on penalties)

Croatia 2-1 England (AET)

Match Prediction

France 1-0 Croatia in extra time.