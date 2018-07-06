World Cup History: Uruguay vs France

Uruguay has faced off against Les Bleus on three occasions in the World Cup

As we enter the business end of the World Cup with France set to take on Uruguay in the first of this weekend's intriguing quarter-finals, let's take a look back into the history of this fixture to find out how these two sides fared against each other in previous tournament meetings.

#1 World Cup 1966, England: Uruguay 2-1 France

Soccer - World Cup England 1966 - Group One - France v Uruguay - White City

1966 saw 2-time World Cup winners Uruguay being drawn into the same group as future World Cup winners France. On 15th July 1966, Uruguay took on France for the very first time in a World Cup at the White City Stadium, London.

Uruguay came into the tournament after on the back off a first-round exit in the 1962 World Cup while France came in having failed to qualify for the 1962 World Cup, despite previously finishing third in the previous installment.

In a match with very few details available, Uruguay came from behind to win. Quick-fire goals from Pedro Rocha and Julio Cortes in the 26th and 31st minute respectively were enough to seal all three points in their group stage fixture, despite Hector de Bourgoing breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot.

Uruguay went on to qualify for the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by West Germany having finished second in their group to eventual winners England. France meanwhile, finished bottom in Group 1 and only registered a single point - a 1-1 draw with Mexico - from their three group games.

#2 2002 World Cup, Japan & South Korea: Uruguay 0-0 France

France v Uruguay - World Cup 2002

It took 36 years for the second meeting between Uruguay and France, where both the teams were once again drawn into the same group.

The duo came in contrasting international form: Uruguay came into the 2002 World Cup having failed to qualify for the previous two tournaments, while France entered the tournament as the defending World Cup champions after their 1998 triumph.

France held their own to earn their first point in this fixture, in a match where goalkeeper Fabian Barthez single-handledly kept the Uruguayans at bay and deservedly earned the Man of the Match award. Les Bleus found themselves down to ten men for the majority of the match, after Thierry Henry was sent off for a poor challenge on Marcelo Romero after 26 minutes. Thankfully for the forward, the scores remained goalless throughout.

Despite this though, France became the first defending champions - since Brazil in 1966 - to be knocked out in the group stages of the World Cup, having lost to both Denmark and Senegal. Uruguay also failed to progress from the group, after a 3-3 draw with Senegal was enough to seal their fate in the last group game.