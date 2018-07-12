World Cup: Inter Milan players who have been part of the last 10 World Cup finals

Perisic celebrates his goal against England

Samuel Umtiti's goal for France against Belgium was the only goal in the first semi-final of the World Cup. Les Bleus have reached their third final in the last six editions of the tournament. The Croatians pulled off another stunning comeback victory against England to book their place in the final of the competition.

The last 10 editions of the World Cup have been contested in various climates and locations around the world and have had countries battle one another of the coveted prize and title, world champions. The game of football has been mastered by a few institutions around the world and like Bayern Munich, Italian club Inter Milan have also produced good footballers.

The Italian giants have honed and developed players from around the globe for a number of years who have gone on to shine at the World stage. In the last 10 editions of the World Cup, Inter Milan players have been part of the last 10 finals achieving a unique feat in world football.

The club has produced superstars in various positions and helped players from various countries better their abilities and game with world-class facilities and treatment. Inter Milan are skilled educators with a great love and passion for the game as well as a rich history of producing great talent.

Here we take a look at 10 Inter Milan players who have represented their respective countries in the final of World Cup in the last 10 editions.

#10 2018: Ivan Perisic

Croatian sensation, Ivan Perisic was sublime in the second half for his country against England in the semi-final scoring the equaliser and then assisting the winning goal as well. Perisic before the start of last season was tipped with a move to Manchester United but stayed at Inter. The Croatian winger has been instrumental for Dalic's side who are surprise finalists in Russia.

Persic joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has been crucial to the clubs' redevelopment. His price tag has just risen considerably and suitors for the player may have to be willing to shed the extra few quid to land their target.

Perisic and Croatia will head into the final of the World Cup against France as underdogs yet again but the wave of Croatian magic could spell the end to another disastrous final for France.

Ivan Perisic will be a key player the French will have to contain in order to win the golden prize for the second time. For the minnows, Croatia, a win against France will go down in history as one of the greatest World Cup moments and upsets in history as every one of the Croatian players will go down in history.

A special bunch of players with a unique style, Croatia, on Sunday, in Moscow, has a chance to shock the globe and become world champions for the first time in their history.