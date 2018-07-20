World's most expensive XI

Rushabh Shah

Liverpool broke the bank to make Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

With a stunning display in Champions' League last season, Liverpool just put up a bold statement by concluding the signing of Alisson Becker for a rumored £65million. While they happily broke the bank for signing what seems to be Loris Karius' replacement, it certainly dwarfs the amount shelled out by Manchester City last season to sign Ederson.

With the record-breaking deal in place, we couldn't help but wonder how the world's most expensive starting XI would line up? One look at the record books and we sure have quite a team. (This includes five Premier League players). Have a look for yourself.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

The Brazilian #1 is all set to replace Karius between the posts.

Transfer: Roma to Liverpool

Transfer fee: € 62.50 million

A lot has been talked about Liverpool in the media for the past two decades. Most of it has been revolving around how the once 'Kings of Europe' have turned into a team of paupers and almost-done.

However, last season's European blitzkrieg certainly got a lot of heads to turn. And now, Liverpool have gone a step further and put up a statement by breaking the bank to sign highly-rated Brazilian #1.

While at AS Roma, Alisson helped the club reach the semi-finals of the UCL last season, only to be ousted by his new club. Even though Roma bowed out, his excellent work between the sticks didn't go unnoticed by Klopp, who immediately broke transfer-records to land in the 25-year old.

Although this spells doom for both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, it will definitely make up for a good competition to be the best goalkeeper in the Premier League next season.

