Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World's most expensive XI

Rushabh Shah
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
38.76K   //    20 Jul 2018, 19:46 IST

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alisson
Liverpool broke the bank to make Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

With a stunning display in Champions' League last season, Liverpool just put up a bold statement by concluding the signing of Alisson Becker for a rumored £65million. While they happily broke the bank for signing what seems to be Loris Karius' replacement, it certainly dwarfs the amount shelled out by Manchester City last season to sign Ederson.

With the record-breaking deal in place, we couldn't help but wonder how the world's most expensive starting XI would line up? One look at the record books and we sure have quite a team. (This includes five Premier League players). Have a look for yourself.


Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Liverpool sign Alisson Becker
The Brazilian #1 is all set to replace Karius between the posts.

Transfer: Roma to Liverpool

Transfer fee: € 62.50 million

A lot has been talked about Liverpool in the media for the past two decades. Most of it has been revolving around how the once 'Kings of Europe' have turned into a team of paupers and almost-done.

However, last season's European blitzkrieg certainly got a lot of heads to turn. And now, Liverpool have gone a step further and put up a statement by breaking the bank to sign highly-rated Brazilian #1.

While at AS Roma, Alisson helped the club reach the semi-finals of the UCL last season, only to be ousted by his new club. Even though Roma bowed out, his excellent work between the sticks didn't go unnoticed by Klopp, who immediately broke transfer-records to land in the 25-year old.

Although this spells doom for both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, it will definitely make up for a good competition to be the best goalkeeper in the Premier League next season.


1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Manchester City Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar All time XI Football Top 5/Top 10 Real Madrid Transfer News
Rushabh Shah
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Web Developer | Blogger | Public Relations Consultant | Aspiring Content-writer | Manchester United fan
Liverpool vs Manchester City - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool: 5 players who could decide...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
3 Things that went right for Liverpool against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City: 4 key battles that decided...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola again pondering April falls as City run out of...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool: 5 things to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2017/18: 5 reasons why Liverpool will...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
24 Jul AST MID 07:30 PM Astana vs Midtjylland
24 Jul CFR MAL 09:30 PM CFR Cluj vs Malmö FF
24 Jul PAO BAS 11:00 PM PAOK vs Basel
24 Jul DIN HAP 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
24 Jul SHK SHE 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Sheriff
25 Jul CRV SDU 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Sūduva
25 Jul LEG SPA 12:30 AM Legia Warszawa vs Spartak Trnava
25 Jul LUD VID 10:30 PM Ludogorets vs Vidi
25 Jul KUK QAR 10:30 PM Kukësi vs Qarabağ
25 Jul BAT HJK 10:30 PM BATE vs HJK
26 Jul AJA STU 12:00 AM Ajax vs Sturm Graz
26 Jul CEL ROS 12:15 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
31 Jul MAL CFR 05:30 AM Malmö FF vs CFR Cluj
31 Jul HAP DIN 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb
31 Jul SHE SHK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Shkendija
01 Aug SPA LEG 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Legia Warszawa
01 Aug HJK BAT 09:30 PM HJK vs BATE
01 Aug MID AST 10:30 PM Midtjylland vs Astana
01 Aug QAR KUK 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Kukësi
01 Aug SDU CRV 11:00 PM Sūduva vs Crvena Zvezda
01 Aug VID LUD 11:30 PM Vidi vs Ludogorets
01 Aug BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
02 Aug ROS CEL 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Celtic
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us