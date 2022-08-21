"Worst idea since deciding to give this guy a professional contract" "Get him off my screen" - Chelsea fans want one player sold for his 'atrocious' display against Leeds

Chelsea fans are demanding Conor Gallagher be sold following the midfielder's first-half performance against Leeds United on August 21.
The English midfielder was a surprise starter in the game at Elland Road, having only played five minutes in the Blues' prior two fixtures.
Picked in the middle of the park alongside Jorginho, the former Crystal Palace loanee hasn't been able to get a foothold in the game.
There had been reservations from fans over the Englishman's selection ahead of the game.
He is struggling to contend with the likes of Leeds' midfield duo Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, with the Elland Road side boasting a 2-0 lead at half-time.
The Peacocks took the lead through an Edouard Mendy howler. Brenden Aaronson capitalizing on the Senegalese goalkeeper's nervousness on the ball.
Aaronson nicked the ball off the Chelsea keeper before easily gliding it into an empty net in the 33rd minute.
Rodrigo got Jesse Marsch's side's second, a brilliant header following a floating free-kick and the Blues stood shellshocked.
The performances of many of the Blues players can be critizised but it is Gallagher who is feeling the brunt of the scrutiny from the club's supporters.
He spent last season out on loan at Palace and impressed, winning their 'Player of the Year' award.
He returned to Stamford Bridge this summer and despite rumors of a potential departure, he has remained at the club
Today was his opportunity to shine for Tuchel's side and he has somewhat struggled.
Here are some reactions on Twitter from fans to the midfielder's first-half performance against Leeds:
Chelsea and Gallagher have it all to do in the second-half
Chelsea came into the game against Leeds in modest form following a 1-0 win over Everton and a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.
Tuchel's side came up against a Leeds side that have managed similar form, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 and drawing 2-2 with Southampton.
However, the Blues were installed as big favorites to win at Elland Road and have struggled to deal with Marsch's men.
Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and Aaronsen are causing Chelsea's defense all sorts of problems.
Whether the west London side can stage a dramatic turnaround remains to be seen.
Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here