Would it make sense for Pedro to return to Barcelona?

Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro was one of the top figures at Camp Nou during Barcelona's golden era under Pep Guardiola. Alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique, the Spaniard quickly rose to prominence and became a prized asset for the club.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Catalan giants: three Champions League trophies and five LaLiga titles were added to his cabinet. The winger bagged 99 goals and 62 assists for the club in 321 appearances across all competitions during his seven-year stint.

He could've achieved more, but Barca's investment in better attackers was a limitation.

The introduction of Neymar and Luis Suarez into the Blaugrana's attack forced Pedro out of the starting lineup. After claiming a historic treble with the team in 2015, the 32-year-old decided it was time to move on, and he eventually joined Chelsea in a deal worth €30 million.

We can all agree that his time in the Blue jersey has been remarkable. The Spaniard has won three titles since he switched to London. He's also bagged 42 goals and 27 assists for the Pensioners across all competitions. However, it doesn't look like he'll be able to add much to those numbers.

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Frank Lampard has started a new era at Chelsea; the manager is giving more attention to the young players in the team. And at 32, Pedro doesn't make the cut. He is clearly out of Lampard's plans, and a look into the stats sheds more light on that.

The Spaniard has started just four games in the Premier League this season. His two appearances in the Champions League have also come from the bench. Overall, he's recorded just 554 minutes out of a possible 2700 in all competitions. That shows how much he has become surplus to requirements.

It looks like Pedro knows he has reached the end of the road at Stamford Bridge. The attacker recently admitted he could soon part ways with the Blues. He also added that he'd cherish a return to Barcelona.

Advertisement

At this stage of his career, going back to his boyhood club is an interesting option. However, whether Barca need him is another question.

The Blaugrana already have a world-class attacking unit consisting of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Carles Perez are also fighting for minutes.

Moreover, Philippe Coutinho is only on loan at Bayern Munich, and reports of a possible return of Neymar are gathering pace once again. In that context, does signing Pedro make sense?

The Spaniard is already 32. Unless you are Messi or Ronaldo, there isn't much you can offer at that stage of your career. With the Champions League trophy in sight, Barcelona can't afford to sign players who cannot be trusted to deliver consistently on the biggest stage.

Nevertheless, Pedro could still be a decent short-term option for the Catalan giants. He is already familiar with the club's tactics and also has a good connection with the key figures in the team. Reuniting with the attacker could play into the Blaugrana's favor.

Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Liga BBVA

He could help to bring back the spice into the team when he links up with his old friends, especially now that Suarez and Dembele are both out till the end of the season.

Pedro's contract with Chelsea will be up at the end of the term, so Barca could get him at no cost. With that in mind, it is a risk worth taking for the club. Whether the Blaugrana will approve the attacker's return remains to be seen.

But even if that doesn't work out, Pedro won't be left without options. He could follow the likes of Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres and Sergi Samper to Japan. He could also join Inter Milan if he desires another challenge.