"Would still like to wait before discussing" - French journalist provides crucial update on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's future 

According to Hadrien Grenier of Canal-Supporters, Lionel Messi would not make an immediate decision on his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentine maestro joined the Parisians at the start of the 2021-22 season after ending a 16-year spell at FC Barcelona.

La Pulga signed a two-year deal with the French club and is currently in the final year of his contract.

Messi had an underwhelming first season at the French capital as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games.

However, he has gotten off to a much brighter start to his season this term. In eight games across competitions, the No. 30 has scored four goals and provided six assists for the defending French champions.

However, he hasn't yet made up his mind on extending his contract with the club beyond this season. Here's what Garnier wrote on the situation:

"The Parisian club intends to open negotiations with the Argentinian’s entourage about a contract extension. Messi, for his part, would still like to wait before discussing a new deal with PSG." (via psgtalk)

Another PSG player who is currently in the final year of his contract is Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid captain joined the club on a free transfer last season. However, his first year at the club was plagued by injuries, limiting his on-field appearances.

The 2010 World Cup winner could only make 13 appearances for his club side in the entirety of last season. That said, the 36-year old has already made eight appearances for the Parisians this season.

It is understood that the former Spain captain is a leader in the team and a popular figure among his colleagues.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi lauded Lionel Messi for his latest assist

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was once again pivotal for PSG as the Argentine provided a stunning assist for Neymar Jr. during his team's 1-0 win against Brest on September 10.

The Argentine played a superb lob through for his Brazilian teammate. Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi lauded Messi for his superb vision and said after the game:

"When I make the call and Leo [Messi] does not give it, it is because he has seen that there is another player to whom he can pass. This is not a problem. That's how today he made the pass to Neymar and we took the three points."

