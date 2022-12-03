"Wow!" - Reiss Nelson seriously impressed by senior Arsenal player's performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson has heaped praise on teammate Granit Xhaka for his performances in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Xhaka is captaining Switzerland, who have qualified for the Round of 16 of the competition. They will next face Portugal for a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Arsenal midfielder played a crucial role in their 3-2 win over Serbia, which helped them qualify for the knockouts. Understandably ecstatic after the match, he took to Instagram to post:

“I cannot describe how GOOD this feels! So proud of my boys @Swiss_nati_men Last 16 of the World Cup… we made it!”

Nelson replied to Xhaka's post with:

“Wow!”

The 22-year-old Englishman returned to Arsenal ahead of the ongoing season after a year-long loan with Dutch side Feyenoord. He has made two Premier League appearances so far this campaign, scoring twice and assisting one goal.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League table, currently enjoying a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Xhaka has been instrumental in Mikel Arteta's side's rise to the top and is expected to maintain his form throughout the season.

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka leads Switzerland to 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a comeback win over Serbia

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka has brought his rich vein of form from the club season to the FIFA World Cup. He has led them to the Round of 16 of the competition, courtesy of a comeback win over Serbia.

Switzerland took the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri in the deciding group-stage encounter. But Serbia hit back through their two star men in Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic within 15 minutes of Shaqiri's strike.

Musa Okwonga @Okwonga Aliens who watch football from afar must visit Earth and wonder why Granit Xhaka isn’t more respected. Aliens who watch football from afar must visit Earth and wonder why Granit Xhaka isn’t more respected.

However, Switzerland held their own and equalized through Breel Embolo to finish a frenetic first-half on level terms. They then took the lead through Remo Freuler just three minutes after the restart and held on to their lead to come out with all three points.

The Swiss finished second in Group G behind Brazil and will now face Portugal on Tuesday, December 6, for a spot in the last-eight of the FIFA World Cup.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes