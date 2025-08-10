Wrexham vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Wrexham will host Hull City at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday in the first round of the 2025-26 League Cup campaign. The home side, who have enjoyed a meteoric rise on the English football pyramid in recent years, marked their return to the English Championship with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton, conceding twice in extra time, and will be looking to pick up their first win of the season next week.

They were knocked out at this stage of the domestic cup last season after losing 4-2 to Sheffield United and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Hull City, meanwhile, locked horns with Coventry City in their Championship opener on Saturday. They played out a goalless draw with the Sky Blues and could have no major complaints about the result after an overall cagey affair on the road.

Like their midweek opponents, the visitors were also eliminated at this stage of the EFL Cup last season after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and will be looking to go at least a step further this season.

Wrexham vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 45th competitive meeting between the two clubs. Wrexham have won 20 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 16 times, with their other eight contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a League One clash back in February 2005, which the Tigers won 2-1.

The hosts have picked up just one clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Hull have been knocked out in the first round of the League Cup in each of the last four seasons.

Wrexham vs Hull City Prediction

The Red Dragons are on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to snap that streak this week. They have won four of their last five competitive games on home turf and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

The Tigers performed well during the off-season and will fancy their chances of a positive result here. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in recent outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Hull City

Wrexham vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wrexham to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More