The writing is on the wall for Valverde after Barcelona's loss to Liverpool

Liverpool deserve every ounce of appreciation they get, and Barcelona should be ashamed of themselves. The Catalan giants put up an absolute masterclass in how not to defend a 3-goal lead, once again in the Champions League.

"We have learnt from our mistakes, it won't happen again," said the coach before the game. “It will not happen once again, we will play with full intensity,” said Luis Suarez before the game. “Surely, it can't happen again,” said the fans before the game.

But what transpired was absolute devastation for Barcelona, and unhindered joy for Anfield. When it happens once, it can be called a bad day. When it happens repeatedly, there is a serious problem in the system that has to be rectified at any cost.

A lot was spoken about Barcelona's poor away form in the buildup to this game; how they had failed similarly against Juventus, PSG, Roma and so on. Football is much more than just 22 players chasing a ball. There are a whole lot of psychological influences involved, and somewhere deep inside, the fear of away games, the lack of self belief, and the terror of failure had set into the hearts of each of these players.

We can't exactly blame them for it, because it is human nature to develop such fears. But as a professional, you are expected to overcome those fears - and that is where they faltered.

The absence of Firmino and Salah was probably the worst thing that could happen to Barcelona before the game. The confidence once again slowly transformed into a sense of “it's over, we are through”, and the disgraceful performance they put up is testimony to that.

Barcelona showed no grit, desire or passion to win; it was a performance that was flaccid, limp and indifferent. No player other than Vidal was interested in winning the ball back, but all 11 Liverpool players were giving their life for the same thing.

Coutinho found his magic again and with the help of that, vanished into thin air (taking Rakitic with him). Alba, who is usually one of Barcelona's best players, was completely cowed down by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Roberto, who is usually do good at manning the front, found himself caught too often. Suarez, who usually at least contributes with off the ball movements, did absolutely nothing.

Messi, who never misses from 10 yards, couldn't get his shot away, and all his efforts to set his teammates up failed too because none of them wanted to score. Lenglet and Pique, who have been sensational throughout the season, had lapses in concentration.

We once again saw the wrong team walking out of the dressing room. It wasn't the one that beat PSG 6–1, but the meek one that lost to Roma last season.

Take nothing away from Liverpool. They deserved the win, and they got the win. They pressed with full intent from the first to the last minute, every player playing as though they wanted to be the one that made the difference.

Alexander-Arnold ripped Alba on the right flank, Messi was caged fabulously by Fabinho, Suarez caused his own demise, Mane constantly threatened. Robertson and Origi were always ready to threaten Ter Stegen, who was himself dazed by the atmosphere.

It is perhaps unfair to blame any particular player for the loss. They win as a team and lose as a team. But Alba was the one that disappointed the most. He was a shadow of himself, sending in weak balls that anyone could defend. He was constantly outpaced, tackled in his own half, and he uncharacteristically lost the ball easily. Three goals were initiated due to his mistakes.

What many pundits lauded as Barcelona's 'dynamism' in play is what came back to haunt them. Yes, they have become dynamic and can play well even on counters. But when put under pressure, they couldn't deliver because they were confused as to what style they were playing.

They didn't know what to do when on the ball and very surprisingly were playing horizontal passes. In simple terms, Barcelona choked because they didn't play like Barcelona.

Many are defending Valverde, but to my mind this is it. People thought he would learn, but he has failed to do so. He rested players, but we still saw a tired Alba.

Maybe it's not entirely his fault, but the board has to understand that he doesn't have what it takes to conquer Europe. Barcelona are a naturally attacking team, and giving them a defensive and conservative coach like Valverde is like slow poison.