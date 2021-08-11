Wuhan FC vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Wuhan FC host fellow strugglers Dalian Pro in a Chinese Super League relegation six-pointer at the Dongxihu Sports Center Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 3-0 defeat against Shanghai Port, while the visitors suffered a 4-2 defeat against Shanghai Shenhua.

Struggling Wuhan FC hit a new low on Monday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Shanghai Port.

An own goal from Chao Li put Shanghai Port ahead in the first half before Wenjun Lyu and Huanchen Zhang scored second-half goals to cap off a brilliant team outing.

Xiaopeng Li’s men are the only side without a league win this season, picking up seven draws and losing five of their 12 matches.

This has been down to their underwhelming performance on home turf. Wuhan FC currently have the worst home record in the division, picking up three points from five home games.

Wuhan FC, like Thursday’s visitors, are one of three teams facing the risk of relegation into the second tier. They are currently tied on seven points with Qingdao and Dalian Pro in the relegation playoff place.

Meanwhile, Dalian Pro were condemned to a second straight home defeat on Monday as they were beaten 4-2 by Shanghai Shenhua on home turf.

This followed a humbling 5-0 defeat at the hands of Shanghai Port last Friday. Dalian Pro are winless in seven of their last eight outings, with the 3-1 victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger being the only exception.

Wuhan FC vs Dalian Pro Head-To-Head

With six wins from their previous 13 encounters, Dalian Pro head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Wuhan FC have picked up three wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Wuhan FC Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Dalian Pro Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Wuhan FC vs Dalian Pro Team News

Wuhan FC

Wuhan FC head into the game with a fully-fit squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro are without Jailson Siqueira and Sam Larsson, who will be unavailable for this match. Other than that, head coach Jose Gonzalez has a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jailson Siqueira, Sam Larsson

Wuhan FC vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zhifeng Wang; Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Yuhao Chen; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang; Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Wang Yaopeng; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Wuhan FC vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Given the stakes of the game, we expect a fiery contest between the two sides. We predict they will settle for a share of the spoils as they head into the game in similar form and are evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 1-1 Dalian Pro

