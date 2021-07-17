Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Wuhan FC and Shanghai Port will battle for three points in the Chinese Super League on Monday.

This will be both sides' first league game in over two months, as the CSL took a hiatus to accommodate national team engagements.

Wuhan have not been in action since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Tianjin Tigers. Yang Zihao and Jules Iloki scored in either half to give Tigers the win.

Shanghai Port suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Philippines side Kaya in an AFC Champions League qualifier in June. Audie Menzi scored in the first half to eliminate the Chinese giants from the continent.

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 13 occasions in the past and Shanghai Port have a much better record with eight wins to their name.

Wuhan were victorious on just one occasion, while four previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when goals from Marko Arnautovic and Aaron Mooy gave Shanghai Port a 2-1 away win.

Shanghai Port are unbeaten in their five league games this term, winning three and drawing two. Wuhan FC are yet to register a victory this season.

Wuhan FC form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Port Team News

Wuhan FC

There are no known injuries for Wuhan. However, former Cameroon international defender Stephane Mbia has been suspended for the red card he received in the defeat to Tianjin Tigers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Stephane Mbia

Shanghai Port

Defender Ante Majstorovic is still sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang (GK); Daniel Carrico, Lin Guoyu, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Yinong Tian, Hang Li, Xingqi Li; Jean Kouassi, Yun Liu, Yoann Arquin

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wei Chen (GK); Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He, Shenyuan Li; Oscar, Shiyuan Yang, Aaron Mooy; Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li, Wenjun Lu

Wuhan FC vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Shanghai Port have not performed at the levels expected this season but the long break might prove to be the tonic to turn their season around.

Wuhan have struggled for consistency and should be no match for a Port side that have superior players. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Ivan Leko's team.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 0-3 Shanghai Port

Edited by Peter P