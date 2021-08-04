Wuhan FC vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Looking to end their run of four straight defeats, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger travel to the Dongxihu Sports Center Stadium to face fellow strugglers Wuhan FC on Friday.

The hosts remain the only team in the Chinese Super League without a win this season and they will be desperate to end this poor record.

Wuhan FC failed to find their feet last Tuesday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Beijing Guoan.

After falling two goals behind, Jean Evrard Kouassi pulled one back for Wuhan FC in the 67th-minute, but Beijing Guoan defended well to see out the win.

Wuhan FC have now failed to taste victory in their last 12 games, picking up six draws and losing on six occasions.

Their last win came back in December 2020, when they beat Beijing Guoan 3-0 away from home.

With six points from 10 outings, Xiaopeng Li’s men are currently second-bottom in the Super League table, two points above Friday’s visitors, who are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Similarly, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger’s struggles continued last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss to 14th-placed Dalian Pro.

Qianglong Tao, Emmanuel Boateng and Liangming Lin put The Blue Hawks three goals ahead, before Magno Cruz pulled one back for Tiger in the 92nd minute.

The result condemned Yu Genwei’s men to their fourth straight defeat and their sixth in nine games this season.

They have picked up just one win all season and face serious risks of dropping down into the Chinese second tier.

Wuhan FC vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Head-To-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides. Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have been the superior side, claiming four wins from their previous eight meetings.

Wuhan FC have picked up two wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Wuhan FC Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Wuhan FC vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Team News

Wuhan FC

Wuhan FC head into the game with a fully-fit squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Similarly, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have a full-strength squad with no suspension concerns heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan FC vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Predicted XI

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zhifeng Wang; Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Yuhao Chen; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Tianjin Tiger Predicted XI (5-4-1): Teng Shangkun; Qian Yumiao, Tamas Kadar, Li Songyi, Jiarun Gao, Zhou Tong; Jules Iloki, Chen Kerul, Zhao Yingjie, Su Yuanjie, Xie Weijun

Wuhan FC vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Prediction

Both sides have struggled for form so far this season and find themselves seated at the bottom of the table. They will both likely take a cautious approach to the game in a bid to avoid another defeat.

Looking at their current form, we predict both sides will settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Wuhan FC 1-1 Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

