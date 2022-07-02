Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Chinese Super League, first-placed Wuhan Three Towns will lock horns against second-placed Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday at the Puwan Stadium.

Wuhan Three Towns and Shanghai Shenhua are the only two teams that remain undefeated in the league this season. They are separated by just two points at the top of the standings.

The Three Towns overturned a one-goal deficit against Guangzhou in the previous outing to secure a 2-1 victory, their fourth league win on the spin. Shanghai, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against local rivals Shanghai Port on Wednesday, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

This will be just the second meeting between the two teams, with the first one coming earlier this season at the Jinzhou Stadium. That game ended in a 1-1 draw, which remains the only occasion Three Towns have dropped points this season.

Wuhan Three Towns form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Wuhan Three Towns

There are no reported injuries for Wuhan. Things are going very well for the league leaders this season, so caretaker manager Pedro Morilla is not expected to make any changes to his starting XI for this match.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai also have not reported any injuries ahead of this game. Liu Ruofan has not featured in the last three games, so his involvement in this match remains doubtful. The Flower of Shanghai should field a strong squad for this crucial game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Liu Ruofan.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XIs

Wuhan Three Towns (4-4-2): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Hang Ren, Yiming Liu, Wallace, Hanwen Deng; Haoyang Xu, Nicolas Stanciu, Xiaobin Zhang, Pengfei Xie; Ademilson, Marcao.

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK), Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Sun Qinhan; Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Haijian Wang, Sun Shilin; Christian Bassogog, Cao Yunding.

Wuhan Three Towns vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Wuhan have the best scoring record in the league, scoring almost twice the number of goals as Shanghai. The two teams, though, have conceded four goals apiece, the best defensive record in the league.

The previous meeting between Wuhan and Shanghai ended in a draw, and given the two teams' current form, another draw seems likely.

Prediction: Wuhan Three Towns 1-1 Shanghai Shenhua.

