Wuhan Zall vs Shanghai SIPG prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League returns with yet another exciting fixture this Tuesday as Wuhan Zall host a formidable Shanghai SIPG side at the Dongxihu Sports Centre. Shanghai SIPG are one of the best teams in the country and are the favourites to win this game.

Wuhan Zall has endured a mixed campaign so far and is currently in fourth place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright over the weekend and will look to return to winning ways in this game.

Shanghai SIPG have been in excellent form this season and are currently at the top of Group B in the Chinese Super League table. The Shanghai outfit edged Qingdao Huanghai to a 2-1 victory last week and will want to consolidate their position at the top of the table with a victory on Tuesday.

Everyone is ready for another battle! We are fully concentrated on today's game! #ShanghaiSIPG #CSL pic.twitter.com/1mltHon4SE — Oscar (@oscar8) September 10, 2020

Wuhan Zall vs Shanghai SIPG Head-to-Head

Shanghai SIPG have a near-flawless record against Wuhan Zall and have been the dominant force in this fixture. The away side has managed four victories in five games and Wuhan Zall has been unable to pick up a single win against a much stronger Shanghai SIPG squad.

Shanghai SIPG picked up a 2-1 victory against Wuhan Zall in the reverse fixture earlier this year. Goals from Marko Arnautovic and Oscar completed a staggering comeback for the Shanghai team and the enigmatic duo will be major sources of concern for Wuhan Zall going into this game.

Wuhan Zall form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-W-W-L

Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L-W-W-W

Wuhan Zall vs Shanghai SIPG Team News

Leo Baptistao is a key player for Wuhan

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall cannot field Rafael da Silva in this fixture and will have to field their best eleven to stand a chance against a powerful Shanghai SIPG side. Leo Baptistao and Daniel Carrico have returned to the squad and will play an important part in this game.

Injuries: Rafael da Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai SIPG have a strong squad. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG have a fully-fit squad going into this game and have one of the best line-ups in the Chinese Super League. Oscar and Marko Arnautovic are sure to start the game and should be able to guide the away side to a victory.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Wuhan Zall vs Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong; Chengling Zhang, Pengfei Han, Junjian Liao, Tian Ming; Yun Liu, Hang Li, Zhiwei Song, Jinghang Hu; Jean Evrard Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Congratulations on your return #WuhanZall! 🙌🏽💪🏼 Emotional scenes displaying hope and passion for football ⚽️❤️https://t.co/I8eOvkjbHx — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) September 7, 2020

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yan Junling; Wang Shenchao, Zhen Wei, Yu Hai, Fu Huan; Yang Shiyuan, Odil Ahmedov; Lu Wenjun, Oscar, Hulk, Marko Arnautovic

Wuhan Zall vs Shanghai SIPG Prediction

Shanghai SIPG are one of the best teams in the Chinese Super League and may well prove a challenge too difficult for Wuhan Zall. The home side does have a potent attacking combination of its own and will need the likes of Leo Baptistao to pull a rabbit out of the hat on Tuesday.

Shanghai have benefitted immensely from the experience of Oscar, Hulk, and Arnautovic and have scored 11 goals in their last five games. The away side has been a near-unstoppable force this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wuhan Zall 1-3 Shanghai SIPG

