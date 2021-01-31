Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers are set to play host to Birmingham City at Adams Park on Tuesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Wycombe Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 7-2 loss to Thomas Frank's Brentford yesterday at the Brentford Community Stadium. Braces from Ghana international Tariqe Fosu and star striker Ivan Toney and goals from centre-back Ethan Pinnock, Spanish winger Sergi Canos and midfielder Josh Dasilva ensured victory for Brentford.

Attacker Uche Ikpeazu and Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe scored the consolation goals for Wycombe Wanderers.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Mark Robins' Coventry City yesterday at St. Andrew's. A first-half penalty from Angola international Jeremie Bela for Birmingham City was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Gustavo Hamer for Coventry City.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wycombe Wanderers have won one game and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Wycombe Wanderers beating Birmingham City 2-1. A goal from attacker Scott Kashket and an own goal from Denmark international Kristian Pedersen secured the win for Wycombe Wanderers. Defender Marc Roberts scored the consolation goal for Birmingham City.

Wycombe Wanderers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-D

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Welsh defender Joe Jacobson, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Joe Jacobson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Meanwhile, Birmingham City have no known injury issues and manager Aitor Karanka is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Darius Charles, Jason McCarthy, Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler, Dennis Adeniran, Fred Onyedinma, Uche Ikpeazu, Admiral Muskwe

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Mikel San Jose, Harlee Dean, Kristian Pedersen, Adam Clayton, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Scott Hogan

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ up for Harlee! 🔵✊ pic.twitter.com/rwp81Si5th — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 30, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers vs Birmingham City Prediction

Wycombe Wanderers are at the bottom of the league table, but have given a good account of themselves so far. The loss to Brentford will sting, but Gareth Ainsworth's side have proved that they are not an easy side to play against.

Gareth: “This is a great bunch. But we’re being tested now more than we’ve ever been tested before. We have to believe we can win games and put points on the board.” #BREvWYC — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 30, 2021

Birmingham City, on the other hand, are 20th in the league table, and like Wycombe Wanderers have won only one of their last five league games. In Aitor Karanka they have an experienced manager, but they will have to find solutions soon.

Birmingham City will be keen to get back to winning ways, but a draw seems to be an ideal result here.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-0 Birmingham City

