Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers are set to play hosts to Cardiff City at Adams Park on Wednesday in their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Wycombe Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Goals from Scotland international Chris Martin and Senegalese striker Famara Diedhiou ensured victory for Bristol City. Winger Garath McCleary scored the consolation goal for Wycombe Wanderers.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Thomas Frank's Brentford yesterday at the Cardiff City Stadium. A second-half hat-trick from Spanish winger Sergi Canos secured the win for the Bees, as Will Vaulks' brace proved to be a mere consolation for Cardiff City.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Wycombe Wanderers and Cardiff City are yet to face each other in official capacity; Wycombe Wanderers are playing in the EFL Championship for the first time in their history.

Wycombe Wanderers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-D-L

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City Team News

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth will be without midfielder Dominic Gape and defender Anthony Stewart, who are both out injured. Midfielder Alex Pattison is suspended.

Injured: Dominic Gape, Anthony Stewart

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alex Pattison

Meanwhile, Cardiff City will be without Wales international Kieffer Moore, midfielder Lee Tomlin and full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, who are all injured.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Lee Tomlin, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Darius Charles, Ryan Tafazolli, Curtis Thompson, Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma, Scott Kashket, Adebayo Akinfenwa

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Harry Wilson, Sheyi Ojo, Robert Glatzel, Junior Hoilett

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City Prediction

Wycombe Wanderers did well to get promoted from League One and have given a good impression of themselves in the Championship so far. Despite sitting at the bottom of the league table, the Chairboys have shown that they are no pushovers and could have been a little higher in the table with a little luck.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, sit 12th in the league table. The absence of key attacker Kieffer Moore has proved to be crucial, while more will be expected from Welsh winger Harry Wilson, who is on loan from Liverpool.

Cardiff City should be able to emerge victorious, but Wycombe Wanderers are not pushovers and are unlikely to go down without a fight.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Cardiff City

