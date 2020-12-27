Everton vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton are set to play hosts to Manchester City at Goodison Park on Tuesday for their latest Premier League assignment.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. A late second-half goal from Icelandic international Gylfi Sigurdsson ensured victory for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton as Sheffield United continue to be winless in the league so far.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Spain international Ferran Torres secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Manchester City have won 13 games, lost 12 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, with Manchester City beating Everton 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus. Winger Richarlison scored the consolation goal for Everton.

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-D-W-W

Everton vs Manchester City Team News

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon the services of French left-back Lucas Digne, midfielder Fabian Delph, Brazil international Allan and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin. There are doubts over the availability of key midfielder James Rodriguez and attacker Richarlison.

Injured: Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Allan, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez, Richarlison

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, right-back Kyle Walker and young Spanish center-back Eric Garcia.

Injured: Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

Everton have done well this season despite the absence of James Rodriguez in midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has arguably been the Toffees standout performer so far, with the England international scoring 11 goals in 15 Premier League games and impressing with his all-round play.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been a confusing side to watch this season. They endured a slow start and continue to be an inconsistent outfit. Centre-back Ruben Dias has proved to be a good acquisition, while manager Pep Guardiola will hope that veteran striker Sergio Aguero remains fit for the remainder of the season.

Everton sit second in the league table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City who have a game in hand. While the Toffees have been a good side so far, Manchester City might just have enough to emerge victorious against the Merseyside outfit.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester City

