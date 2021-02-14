Wycombe Wanderers vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Wycombe Wanderers are set to play host to Derby County at Adams Park on Tuesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Wycombe Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town yesterday at the John Smith's Stadium. Goals from young midfielder Anis Mehmeti, veteran left-back Joe Jacobson and midfielder Josh Knight ensured victory for Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers. Curacao international Juninho Bacuna and forward Isaac Mbenza scored the consolation goals for Huddersfield Town.

Derby County, on the other hand, beat Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough 2-1 yesterday at the Pride Park Stadium. First-half goals from striker Lee Gregory and Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards sealed the deal for Wayne Rooney's Derby County. Midfielder Neeskens Kebano scored the sole goal for Middlesbrough.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County have played against each other once before. This was last year in the the EFL Championship.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw. A goal from United States of America international Duane Holmes, now at Huddersfield Town, for Derby County was cancelled out by a goal from veteran midfielder Matt Bloomfield for Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe Wanderers form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-D-L

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-W-W

Wycombe Wanderers vs Derby County Team News

Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers will be without midfielder Dominic Gape, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gareth Ainsworth is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dominic Gape

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County

Meanwhile, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney will be unable to call upon the services of Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik and veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, while there are doubts over the availability of Wales international Tom Lawrence and young forward Jack Stretton.

Injured: Curtis Davies, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: Tom Lawrence, Jack Stretton

Suspended: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Derby County Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop, Jason McCarthy, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson, David Wheeler, Josh Knight, Anis Mehmeti, Garath McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Horgan

Never too high, never too low.



Work to do on Tuesday.



Three more points are the target.



Our match against Derby at Adams Park is live on iFollow.#HUDvWYC pic.twitter.com/1RNX6IoQls — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) February 13, 2021

Derby County Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Martyn Waghorn, Jason Knight, Graeme Shinnie, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards, Lee Gregory

Wycombe Wanderers vs Derby County Prediction

Wycombe Wanderers are at the bottom of the EFL Championship table, but they have given a good account of themselves so far. Gareth Ainsworth's side are not an easy team to beat, and they have enjoyed some good matches this season.

Derby County, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table, and have won four of their last five league games. They have stabilised under the management of Wayne Rooney.

The Rams should be able to triumph here, although it could prove to be a difficult game.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Derby County

