Wycombe Wanderers vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Watford face a Wycombe Wanderers side who've lost all seven games so far
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 25 Oct 2020, 23:42 IST
Preview
Winless Wycombe Wanderers host Watford at the Adams Park Stadium on Tuesday, still looking for their first point of the season.

The Blues, who returned to the Championship after a gap of three years, have lost each of their opening seven games so far, making it one of their worst starts to a league campaign.

Second from bottom in the table, courtesy of Sheffield Wednesday's point deduction which has them rooted in 24th, Gareth Ainsworth's side already appear to be locked in a relegation battle.

The Hornets, on the other hand, have got their Premier League qualification bid off to a fine start, winning four games and losing only once to sit third in the table.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Watford Head-To-Head

These sides have met only six times in history, and Watford clearly hold the upper hand, winning four games and losing none.

Their last competitive fixture came way back in August 2012 when the Hornets ousted Wanderers from the League Cup after a narrow 1-0 win, though December 1997 was the last time they clashed in the league.

Both teams were in Division 2 back then and it ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Watford Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Wycombe Wanderers vs Watford Team News

Wycombe Wanderers boast a clean bill of health and do not have any players suspended for the clash with Watford on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Watford are also without any injury concerns and manager Vladimir Ivic has the entire squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers vs Watford Predicted XI

Wycombe Wanderers (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop; Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson; Daryl Horgan, Curtis Thompson, Dennis Adeniran, Fred Onyedinma; Scott Kashket, David Wheeler.

Watford (3-5-2): Ben Foster; Christian Kabasele, William Troost-Ekong, Craig Cathcart; Jeremy Ngakia, James Garner, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverly, Ken Sema; Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Watford Prediction

The Chairboys are in dire straits at the moment, and one of the main reasons for their struggles is a compelling lack of goals - they've scored only twice in seven games so far this season.

Coming on the back of seven consecutive defeats, Watford might be licking their lips right now, and its hard to foresee anything but a win for them.

Prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Watford

Published 25 Oct 2020, 23:42 IST
