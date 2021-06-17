Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League semi-finals 2020-21

Wydad Casablanca entertain Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Champions League semi-final first-leg fixture on Saturday. The game will be played at the Mohamed V Stadium.

This will be the first-ever semi-final appearance for the Kaizer Chiefs in the competition, while the home team have lifted the continental trophy twice so far.

Wydad secured a place in the last four with a 2-1 win on aggregate over MC Alger. Kaizer advanced into the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate over Simba FC.

🇲🇦 @WACofficiel 🆚 @KaizerChiefs 🇿🇦



Facing off for the 3rd time this season for a spot in the #TotalCAFCL final

Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just twice so far. Both their meetings came in the CAF Champions League group stage earlier this season. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with a win apiece for either side.

Both sides recorded their wins in their home games with Wydad defeating Kaizer 4-0 at Saturday's venue in February. The South African side returned the favour with a 1-0 win in April at FNB Stadium.

Wydad Casablanca form guide across all competitions: D-W-W-W-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide across all competitions: W-W-L-L-W

Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Wydad Casablanca

The Wydad Al Oumma have announced a 20-man squad for the two-legged semi-final fixture. There are no injury or suspension concerns among the players chosen for the fixtures.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Kaizer Chiefs

The club have announced a 21-man squad for the trip to the Moroccan capital. However, four players have been ruled out of the first leg tie for the Amakhosi. Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Lebogang Manyama join Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma on the injury list for the Chiefs.

Travelling squad



Kaizer Chiefs have announced a squad of 21 players who will be travelling to Morocco for their clash against Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday, 19 June.

Injuries: Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat, Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Wydad Casablanca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Ayoub El Amloud, Achraf Dari, Amine Aboulfath, Yahia Attiyat Allah; Yahya Jabrane, Ayman El Hassouni; Mohamed Ounajem, Walid El Karti, Muaid Ellafi; Ayoub El Kaabi

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruce Bvuma; Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana, Philani Zulu; Njabulo Blom, Willard Katsande, Bernard Parker; Leonardo Castro, Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic

Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Both clubs have enjoyed decent spells in their recent fixtures and have three wins in their last five outings. The home side have scored 10 goals in their last five games while Kaizer have found the back of the net nine times in the same period.

Wydad have also been the better side defensively and have conceded five times in their last five games in comparison to Kaizer, who has let in seven in the same period.

This is the first semi-final appearance for the visitors and nerves can get the better of them here. We predict the game to end in a win for the Moroccan side, who have not lost a single game at home this season.

Prediction: Wydad Casablanca 3-2 Kaizer Chiefs.

