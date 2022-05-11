Wydad Casablanca vs Petro de Luanda prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021–22

The second-leg fixtures of the CAF Champions League semi-finals take place this weekend, with Wydad Casablanca hosting Petro de Luanda at the Stade Mohammed V on Friday.

The hosts head into the second leg with a two-goal advantage. They secured a 3-1 win in the first leg and should be confident of booking their place in the final for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

The visiting side are yet to make it to the competition's final and will have to score three away goals to do so for the first time in their history. They have scored three goals in just one game in the ongoing Champions League campaign, so their odds of overturning a two-goal deficit are slim.

Wydad Casablanca vs Petro de Luanda Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off seven times across all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in this fixture with five wins, while the Angolan side have just one win to their name and one game has ended in a draw.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, with two games going the hosts' way and Petro de Luanda picking up a win in their home game in the group stage.

Wydad Casablanca form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Petro de Luanda form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Wydad Casablanca vs Petro de Luanda Team News

Wydad Casablanca

Mouayed Lafi and Reda Jaadi were not included in the 23-man squad for the first leg with injuries and are expected to sit this one out as well. Jalal Daoudi has served a two-game suspension and will be available for selection.

Injury: Muaid Ellafi, Reda Jaadi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Petro de Luanda

Diogenes missed the first leg with an injury and remains a doubt for this game as well. William Soares was red-carded in the first leg and will serve a one-game suspension for Os Tricolores.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Diogenes Joao

Suspension: William Soares

Unavailable: None

Wydad Casablanca vs Petro de Luanda Predicted XIs

Wydad Casablanca (4-1-4-1): Ahmed Tagnaouti (GK); Ayoub El Amloud, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Amine Farhane, Anas Serrhat; Yahya Jabrane; Ayman Hassouni, Jalal Daoudi, Abdallah Haimoud, Zouhair El-Moutaraji; Guy Mbenza

Petro de Luanda (4-2-3-1) : Wellington (GK); To Carneiro, Job, Pedro Pinto, Eddie Afonso; Anderson Cruz, Pedro Pessoa; Jaredi Lopes Teixeira, Gleison, Tiago Azulao; Yano

Wydad Casablanca vs Petro de Luanda Prediction

Wydad Al Oumma have a solid record in the competition and have made it to the semi-finals in the last three editions. They made it to the final in 2018-19 and will be looking to reach the title decider again this season, having been eliminated from the semi-finals in the last two seasons.

Petro de Luanda face the tough task of overcoming a two-goal deficit here. They are likely to put up a fight against the Moroccan giants, but we expect them to fall short of securing an upset here.

Prediction: Wydad Casablanca 2-1 Petro de Luanda

