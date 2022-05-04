Petro de Luanda vs Wydad Casablanca prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021–22

Petro de Luanda welcome Wydad Casablanca to Estadio 11 de Novembro in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg on Saturday.

The Angolans have made it to the semifinals twice, initially achieving the feat in 2001 while honoring their second-ever appearance. In the current edition, both teams were pitted against each other in Group D.

Os Tricolores recorded a slim 2-1 win when they hosted the Moroccans, but received a 5-1 drubbing in the reverse fixture. Eventually, Petro finished second with 11 points behind Wydad on 15 points, as both teams progressed to the penultimate stage of the competition.

Wydad Casablanca are CAF Champions League heavyweights and title favorites. They have appeared in the competition 13 times, winning twice and reaching the semifinals three times. In the group stage, they recorded five wins, scoring 15 goals in the process. Both teams are leaders in their respective domestic standings and boast victories from their previous two matches.

Petro’s 3-2 aggregate win over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals was a huge confidence boost ahead of the Wydad clash.

Petro de Luanda vs Wydad Casablanca Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters across competitions, Wydad earned bragging rights over Petro with three victories. One game ended in a 2-2 draw while the Angolans claimed one win. The Moroccans netted 11 times in those matches as opposed to Petro’s five goals.

Petro de Luanda form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W.

Wydad Casablanca form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W.

Petro de Luanda vs Wydad Casablanca Team News

Petro de Luanda

Defender Diogenes Joao, who suffered a sprained left ankle, remains in treatment. It remains unclear if he will heal in time to play a part in the clash. Coach Alexandre Santos has indicated the need to make some changes to his squad for the encounter but did not provide any specific details.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Diogenes Joao

Suspension: Kinito

Unavailable: None

Wydad Casablanca

Libya international striker Muaid Ellafi suffered a tear in the external ligament of the knee while playing for Wydad against AS FAR.

Injury: Muaid Ellafi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Jalal Daoudi

Unavailable: None

Petro de Luanda vs Wydad Casablanca Predicted Xls

Petro de Luanda (4-4-2) : Wellington, To Carneiro, Job, Pedro Pinto, Eddie Afonso, Anderson Cruz, Pedro Pessoa, Soares, Gleison, Yano, Tiago Azulao

Wydad Casablanca (4-2-3-1): Ahmed Tagnaouti, Ayoub El Amloud, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Anas Serrhat, Amine Farhane, Ayman Hassouni, Jalal Daoudi, Achraf Dari, Yahya Jabrane, Zouhair El-Moutaraji, Guy Mbenza

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Petro de Luanda vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction

The familiar foes have studied each other enough to know their existing weaknesses and strengths. Wydad play at a high pace and utilize the flanks while Petro rely on aerial duels and long passes. Both sides are free scoring but the Moroccans seem to be taking this further.

Petro de Luanda will essentially look to avoid irreparable damage at home while striving for a comfortable lead from the first leg. We expect the home team to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Petro de Luanda 2-1 Wydad Casablanca

Edited by Peter P