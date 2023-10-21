Xabi Alonso names three players he wants signed if he has to take over at Real Madrid - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso has reportedly laid down certain conditions if he is to take over from Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager, including the signing of three players from the Bundesliga outfit.

Leverkusen appointed Xabi Alonso following a lacklustre start to the 2022-23 season under Gerardo Seoane. Alonso managed to transform the struggling side into one of the best in Europe, leading them to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

This season, Alonso's side have been one of the best in Europe and have made an incredible start to their Bundesliga campaign. They have dropped points only once in seven league games this season - in a 2-2 draw away to champions Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Alonso to take over as manager after Ancelotti, and, according to Fichajes, the Spanish tactician wants three Leverkusen players to follow him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong is one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, with his output matching those of some attackers. The 22-year-old has recorded two goals and three assists in the league this season, and will be a good replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has taken Bundesliga by storm since arriving from Union Saint-Gilloise this summer for €20 million. The 22-year-old is another who Alonso wants at Real Madrid as he has scored seven goals in seven league appearances.

Alonso also wants German playmaker Florian Wirtz to follow him to Spain. The 20-year-old has contributed a goal and three assists this season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso keen to rejuvenate Real Madrid if he takes over

While Real Madrid have invested smartly and heavily in certain positions, there is a distinct lack of quality in some other positions. Xabi Alonso will look to work on those positions to make the team more balanced.

The right-back position is one that has proven to be problematic for the club as Carvajal has advanced in age. Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez has been converted to a right-back, but he is not an elite deputy for his countryman.

Similarly, the club have no blockbuster striker this season following Karim Benzema's exit in the summer. They have stuck with Joselu, but Alonso will be keen to add a striker that will not cost an arm and a leg.

The most successful Real Madrid manager in recent history, Zinedine Zidane, was also a former player. Perez will be keen for the highly-rated Xabi Alonso to take over, seeing what he has done in Germany.