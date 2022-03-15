Xavi-ball in full flow as Barcelona thrash Osasuna to move up to third in La Liga

If Xavi Hernandez reviews his stint as Barcelona's manager so far, he'll definitely thank his team and the club's fans for their belief in him and their patience.

The Blaugrana were relegated to the Europa League in December last year after a miserable run in the Champions League group stages.

The Catalan club didn’t start the new year particularly well either. A run of three games without a win in January saw them drop out of the top four in La Liga. They also suffered damaging exits from the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

However, things have turned for the better since then. Not only are Barcelona unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions, but they’re also playing some delightful football.

Xavi-ball in full flow

In the early weeks of Xavi’s reign, many wondered what exactly the former midfielder wanted to do with the team.

In recent weeks, though, the Blaugrana’s style has become clearer. They press higher up the pitch and are quick to close down their opponents when they lose the ball.

The inter-positional play of individual players has also improved tremendously. Xavi’s system is similar to the way Barcelona played from 2009 to 2012. Although the current squad doesn’t match up in terms of quality, it’s still a work in progress.

Xavi's men were impressive during Sunday’s comfortable 4-0 victory against Osasuna, with Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ricard Puig all getting on the score sheet. Ousmane Dembele was also in imperious form, contributing two assists on his return to the starting line-up.

Barcelona now third in La Liga

Barcelona's win over Osasuna has seen them climb up to third in La Liga, further boosting their chances of finishing in the top four.

When Xavi took charge, the Catalan giants looked destined to miss out on Champions League qualification. However, things are looking up now. Depending on how they fare in El Clasico next week, the Blaugrana could climb further up the table.

Xavi said in his post-match press conference after his side's win over Osasuna (via Football Espana):

“La Liga is very difficult to win, or even to win at the Bernabeu. They (Real Madrid) have only lost two games this season and we would need them to lose three or four more. We cannot be too optimistic about our chances.”

Barcelona are currently 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. A win against Los Blancos next week would reduce the gap to nine points.

