Xavi explains why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

What's the story?

Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez has given his verdict on the Ronaldo-Messi debate and explained why he thinks the Argentine is the superior player.

In case you didn't know...

The Ronaldo-Messi debate appears to be a never-ending debate in the world of football. Fans, players and pundits have made their choices and put their arguments on the table but there is no objective answer to the question: who is the greatest of all time?

The legendary duo have taken turns in winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or for a decade, having both been incredibly successful in the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Xavi has now given his verdict on the debate and although Messi is an arguably biased choice, the midfielder has also given his reasons for the pick.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Xavi said, “Leo is the best player I have played with. The only one who can make the difference by himself and in every moment.”

When the interviewer asked, “More than Cristiano Ronaldo?”, Xavi replied, “Yes, no doubt. Messi is the best player in the world to me. Actually, he is the best in history.”

The former Barcelona midfielder also gave his verdict on Ronaldo's famous Real Madrid departure saying that he thinks the move was a logical one for the Portuguese ace.

Xavi said, “Yes because Ronaldo wasn't bound to Real Madrid as Messi is with the Blaugrana shirt.”

He added, “I don't see anything strange with Ronaldo's move to Juventus. Maybe he wanted to try a new experience in a club that could guarantee him to win the Champions League.”

What's next?

The GOAT debate will continue as the aces continue their exploits in football.

Ronaldo recently made his emotional return to Old Trafford as Juventus defeated Manchester United 1-0, while Messi missed Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday owing to an injury, which has also ruled him out of Sunday's El Clasico.