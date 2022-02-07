Xavi handed welcome boost as 21-year-old Barcelona star makes injury return: Reports

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has returned to training in a selection boost for Xavi.

The Spaniard has been missing in action for almost a month with a hamstring injury but is now in the final phase of recovery.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, he resumed training on Monday but didn't complete the session. However, the 21-year-old hopes to be available for the Catalan derby against Espanyol in La Liga on Sunday.

Garcia's return is a huge boost for the Blaugrana, who are already without two of their main center-backs.

Clement Lenglet also sustained a hamstring problem last week which is set to keep him out for five weeks. Samuel Umtiti, who has been restricted to just one appearance in all competitions this season, is sidelined for another three months.

To make things worse, Dani Alves is also suspended from the upcoming clash after getting sent off in their stunning 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Signed on a free transfer from Manchester City last year, Garcia settled into life at Barcelona following a shaky start. Xavi then played him in all their important games in the first half of their league campaign.

Without Garcia, Xavi was forced to play with only Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo. But his return means the Spanish manager can rotate his backline and reduce the risk of further injuries.

Barcelona are bracing for a tough road ahead

Having lost out in the Spanish Supercup and Copa del Rey, the Catalans are now only active in La Liga and the Europa League.

But given that Real Madrid are 15 points ahead of them in the league table, the European competition is their only realistic chance of winning silverware this season.

Despite all the financial troubles plaguing them, Barcelona have managed some exciting new signings in Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dani Alves also made a sensational return to Camp Nou, five-and-a-half years after his initial departure.

All featured in the game against Atletico at the weekend, with Torres and Traore bagging an assist and Alves scoring and assisting before getting sent off.

The early signs look promising and now with Garcia edging closer to a return, Xavi will hope to stabilize the ship that was sinking when he came.

