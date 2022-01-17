Xavi 'has lost patience' with Barcelona star and his agent over contract situation - Reports

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly reached his limit with winger Ousmane Dembele and his agent over his contract scenario.

Dembele has entered the final six months of his contract at the Nou Camp. As things stand, the 24-year-old winger has not accepted a new deal and is looking more and more likely to leave the Catalan giants. Dembele is currently in a position to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club.

Barcelona have tried their best to offer the Frenchman a new deal. Xavi has also suggested that he could sign an extension on reduced wages to help the club counter their bleak financial conditions.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, Xavi has reached his tolerance levels with the situation. AS have reported that Dembele and his agents are requesting unrealistic demands and creating a toxic atmosphere within the club.

Barcelona are now slowly accepting that they might not reach an agreement with Dembele and his representatives. This could prompt the former Borussia Dortmund star to leave the Nou Camp as early as this month.

Dembele was a big-money arrival following a £135 million move from Dortmund in the summer of 2017. Despite the hype surrounding the transfer, Dembele has failed to live up to his expectations.

The 24-year-old winger has scored 31 goals and provided 23 assists in 129 appearances for the Blaugrana. Dembele's time at the club has been largely hindered by long-term injuries and inconsistency.

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona have already signed an adequate replacement if Dembele leaves the Nou Camp. The Catalan outfit signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City for a fee of around £54 million. They have also been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Barcelona have found some rhythm under Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are slowly finding some rhythm under the management of Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana are currently on a five-match unbeaten run in La Liga. However, three of those matches have been draws.

As things stand, the Catalan giants are sixth in the league standings, having amassed 32 points from 20 matches. They are only a point behind Atletico Madrid, who are currently in fourth place and occupy the final UEFA Champions League position.

However, Xavi did see his side suffer a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup. While the performance gained praise from some sections, the result saw them lose a good chance of lifting silverware.

This was also the Catalans' second El Clasico defeat of the season following their 2-1 loss in La Liga in October.

