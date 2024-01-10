Xavi provides positive injury update on key Barcelona star ahead of Supercopa clash against Osasuna

Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed that Pedri could be available for the Catalan club for their Supercopa de Espana clash against Osasuna on January 11.

La Blaugrana will take on Osasuna in Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium. Xavi's side are the defending champions of the competition. They have won the trophy 14 times in their rich history.

Ahead of the clash against Osasuna, news of Pedri's potential participation should be music to Barca fans' ears. Speaking of the midfield superstar, Xavi told the media ahead of the game (via Barca Universal):

“Pedri could play against Osasuna, we will see.”

Pedri, 21, has made 11 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. However, his campaign has been injury-prone.

After returning from a hamstring issue in November, he picked up a muscular problem in December. Pedri has already missed 12 games this season, including three for his latest muscular issue. When fit, Pedri is an undisputed starter for Barca.

Barcelona manager Xavi looking to replicate last season's success

Last year's Supercopa de Espana was the first trophy that Barcelona won under Xavi's tutelage. They went on to win La Liga as well last term in Xavi's first full season as the manager.

The legendary midfielder is looking to repeat the feat this season. Xavi pointed out that winning the Supercup was the turning point last term and he hopes to do the same this year, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I hope we can repeat what we did last year. The Super Cup was a turning point for us. I hope we win the Super Cup and La Liga again.”

Barca have struggled for form in La Liga this term. They are third in the league table with 41 points from 19 matches, trailing both league leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona by seven points. Winning the Supercup could give the Catalan club a massive boost to finish their season in a strong manner.