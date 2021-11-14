Xavi requests Barcelona to sign Liverpool superstar in 2022 - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has requested the club sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah next summer. The reports come from El Nacional (via Barca Universal).

Barcelona have made a poor start to the season which resulted in Dutchman Ronald Koeman getting the sack. The Catalan giants replaced Koeman with another club legend in Xavi.

The 41-year-old coach wants to stamp his authority on the squad and has reportedly listed the players he wants to sign and wants out. According to the aforementioned report, one player Xavi is keen to bring to Barcelona is Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Salah has made an exceptional start to the new season. The 29-year-old winger has scored 15 goals and registered six assists in 15 games for Liverpool across all competitions. Mohamed Salah's incredible form saw him win the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month award for October.

Their fierce-rivals Real Madrid are chasing the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona want to join in on the act and sign a superstar player for themselves. Xavi is keen to bring in a new attacker after Barcelona saw Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leave earlier this summer.

Mohamed Salah's game is very similar when compared to Lionel Messi. The Liverpool winger is left-footed and likes to dribble past players, similar to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mohamed Salah is not the only Liverpool player Xavi is after at Barcelona. The 41-year-old coach is also keen to unite with Thiago Alcantara at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona's financial condition fight hold them back from signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool

Despite being one of the biggest sporting institutions in the world, Barcelona's financial conditions could stop them from signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

Barcelona's bleak finances have been well documented over the past few months. The Catalan giants failed to offer Lionel Messi a new contract due to their weak financial situation and could only sign free agents to strengthen their squad.

Liverpool are pretty stable financially and will be under no pressure to sell their star player even if Barcelona come calling. However, it is worth noting that Mohamed Salah's contract is soon expiring at Liverpool.

Salah's contract runs until the summer of 2023 and could be available on a free transfer in two years' time if Liverpool fail to offer a new contract to the 29-year-old.

Barcelona are in need of a new winger though. Ousmane Dembele is extremely injury-prone while Yusuf Demir is young and not accustomed to playing at the highest level.

