Xavi stamps authority at Barcelona by canceling Gerard Pique’s TV interview - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has wasted no time in stamping his authority at Camp Nou following his appointment earlier this week. The Spaniard has allegedly introduced some strict rules in the Catalan capital. The new boss' latest move has restricted Gerard Pique from appearing on a television show.

According to reports, Xavi has blocked Pique from showing up on El Hormiguero, a light-hearted TV show popular for its humorous approach. The defender appeared on the show, which calls on guests to partake in a number of games and challenges in 2019. However, the centre-back will have to wait before making another appearance.

— @elchiringuitotv Xavi forbid Gerard Piqué from attending the Davis Cup presentation next Tuesday. Xavi forbid Gerard Piqué from attending the Davis Cup presentation next Tuesday. — @elchiringuitotv https://t.co/Sgq9KNkdnc

When he was presented as Barcelona manager on Monday, Xavi spoke about the need to maintain strict discipline at the club. Barcelona fans will be delighted to see that he's already keeping his word just a few days into his managerial spell at Camp Nou.

The tactician's gesture also speaks a lot about what to expect in the dressing room under his watch. Recall that many had doubts about whether Xavi could handle his former colleagues. Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto all played with Xavi during his decorated career.

Beginning his discipline with an influential figure like Pique definitely gives us an insight into how he will cope with his former teammates.

Gerard Pique has made 13 appearances for Barcelona this season

What to expect from Xavi's Barcelona

Xavi is expected to make a couple of significant changes to the current Barcelona side. The first thing the tactician will surely do is ensure the Blaugrana return to playing their famous possession-based and pro-attacking style.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Xavi: “We’re talking with the president Laporta about January transfer market, of course. Let’s see how Ansu Fati will recover, I want to play with open wingers - we’ve good players for different systems”. 🔴 #FCB #FCB live Xavi: “We’re talking with the president Laporta about January transfer market, of course. Let’s see how Ansu Fati will recover, I want to play with open wingers - we’ve good players for different systems”. 🔴 #FCB #FCBlive

Xavi is a master of that system, acting as a pioneer as the Catalan giants ruled world football with it during his playing days. The Spaniard injected the concept into his team at Al-Sadd and it worked magic as he led them to seven trophies in just two years.

Another thing the tactician will bring to Camp Nou is a winning mentality, which has been long lost over the last couple of years. Xavi is also expected to make a couple of significant additions. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Kingsley Coman, Jules Kounde and Aymeric Laporte have all been linked with moves to Barcelona.

