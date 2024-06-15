“Yamal’s homework was to cook Croatia”, “Explain how Endrick tops this guy” - X reacts as Spain begin Euro 2024 campaign with 3-0 win

Football fans online celebrated Spain's 3-0 victory over Croatia to kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday, June 15. The three-time champions secured a comfortable win against one-of-the-trickier opponents in their group apart from Italy.

Spain had an excellent first half which saw them take a commanding hold in the game. They scored two goals around the 30-minute mark with Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz getting on the scoresheet. La Roja then added a third right before half time through Dani Carvajal.

Football fans on X (formely Twitter) heaped praise on some of the Spain stars which saw them take all three points against Croatia. Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal caught the imagination of fans all over social media. The likes of Pedri and Carvajal also received their fair share of appreciation from fans.

Here are a few fan reactions from X:

"Never really liked Spain under Lucho but this is really moving me. They defo should've conceded atleast one today but they killed the game early." from @amrsxn

"Croatia fell so bad you would swear they trained at Chloorkop ahead of these Euros." from @aey_dear

"Dani Carvajal is the best defender in the world right now. Argue with a wall." from @Beyondmadrid

"Yamal's homework was to cook Croatia" from @TrollFootball

"Spain decides to dominate a game, it's a total blow out." from @Peter_Mweguye

"Once lamine yamal is about to cross from that side just get on your knees and pray." from @Kharlerh

"Someone explain how Endrick tops this guy. That guy better not flop." from @Nonskii8

Whom do Spain face next in Euro 2024?

La Roja came into Euro 2024 on the back of some great form. They secured a 5-0 win over Andorra and a 5-1 victory over Northern Ireland as part of their preparations for this summer's tournament in Germany.

They continued their good run of form with a convincing victory over Croatia in their opening game of Euro 2024 and will now hope to carry the momentum into their next game.

The 2010 World Cup winners face a big test in their next fixture when they take on defending champions Italy on June 20. It will also be a repeat of the semifinal at Euro 2020 where Italy booked a place in the final following a penalty shootout victory.

Their final group game at Euro 2024 will be against Albania on June 24. A victory over Croatia have given Luis de la Fuente's side a great chance to qualify for the knockout stages.