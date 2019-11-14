×
Yaya Toure says Pep Guardiola would be right to be disappointed with Southgate's handling of Sterling-Gomez bust-up

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
14 Nov 2019, 14:27 IST

Newport County AFC v Manchester City - FA Cup Fifth Round
Newport County AFC v Manchester City - FA Cup Fifth Round

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure believes current Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola might be disappointed with how England boss Gareth Southgate handled the recent bust-up involving Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez.

Earlier this week, Sterling was involved in an altercation with Liverpool's Gomez in the canteen at St George's Park after arriving for international duty.

The incident took place a day after the duo squared off against one other during Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

As punishment for the incident, Sterling was dropped from the England squad to face Montenegro. The 24-year-old has since apologised to Gomez and has begun training with the national team after Southgate announced that he would be making his return to the starting eleven in the Three Lions' clash against Kosovo this weekend. 

Former City midfielder Yaya Toure, however, has claimed that Southgate's handling of the incident leaves a lot to be desired and Guardiola would be right to be disappointed in the England manager.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, he said, "I think people are overreacting because in training this can happen. In the game (on Sunday) they were face to face and then straight to the international team."
"Raheem is one of the best players in England at the moment. I think Harry Kane is not in his best moment, Raheem is the best player for England."
"For him to be in this kind of situation, with all the pressure around him and on his shoulders, he has to deal with racism, plus the fact he was playing at Anfield where the fans are booing him - it can affect him. The manager does not have to be involved."
"Pep Guardiola could be a little bit disappointed with him [Southgate]. Raheem is still young and learning. If my player acted like that, being angry and showing himself like this, I would be very happy. This means he wants to win and achieve - that is important. A player without this character, for me, is nonsense."
Sterling will make his return to the side over the weekend as England look to seal a berth in Euro 2020. 


