"Yes we have contacted Luis Suarez" - Club president confirms interest in signing Uruguay superstar on free transfer 

River Plate president Jorge Brito has confirmed the Argentine club's interest in Luis Suarez who is actively seeking a new transfer right now.

The 34-year-old has confirmed his departure from Atletico Madrid this summer and will officially become a free agent at the end of this month.

He hasn't struck up a verbal agreement with any club so far and is still looking for a new club, with River Plate emerging as a potential destination.

The Buenos Aires outfit are looking to reinforce their attack as their prolific striker Julian Alvarez is set to depart for Manchester City this summer, with an agreement already in place.

JUST IN: River Plate are negotiating the arrival of Luis Suarez. Club is trying to seduce the player, meeting was held in Paris during Champions League final.



Seeing Lucho in Argentine football would be total madness

Their president recently confirmed that they have contacted Suarez, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him.”

Suarez, however, is keen to continue playing on in Europe. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m focused on European football."

Serie A giants Atlanta have also expressed their desire in roping in the former Barcelona ace in, but his wages could reportedly be an issue as Gli Orobici have the lowest budget among Italy's top eight teams.

He's seen as a 'perfect complement' to the side's talismanic Colombian duo of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel, and his attacking instincts can potentially turn the already-menacing Atalanta into a real force.

David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami are another team being linked with Suarez, but his desire to continue plying his trade in European football means a move to the United States is also probably off the table.

Atalanta will hold talks with Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan star is one of the best strikers of his generation and has scored over 500 goals for club and country and lifted numerous titles, including the Champions League.

He was deemed surplus to Barcelona's requirements in 2020 and offloaded to Atletico, whom El Pistolero helped win the La Liga last year with 21 goals. But he witnessed a massive drop in form last season as the Rojiblancos relinquished their crown in limp fashion.

Suarez's next club is a subject of hot debate

Although no official decision has been made yet, Suarez has admitted to being approached by plenty of clubs without naming anyone specifically.

The 34-year-old is reportedly also on Aston Villa's radar, while Juventus could also rekindle their interest as he now possesses Italian citizenship.

