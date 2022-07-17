“Yes, I was clear" – Christophe Galtier provides update on Neymar's future at PSG

Newly appointed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on Neymar's future at the club.

The Brazilian's future at the Parc des Princes has been up in the air in recent weeks, with Goal reporting PSG's willingness to sell him.

Goal claimed that the Ligue 1 champions could be prepared to part ways with the former Barcelona star if an acceptable bid is received.

However, PSGTalk has claimed that Neymar's chances of leaving the Parisian club have become considerably less, following the initial rumors.

Christophe Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the hot seat, has opened up on the Brazilian's future.

The three-time Ligue 1 Manager of the Year has insisted that he will look to work with the squad he has inherited.

D’ stats 🤭 @alidiligent39



30 Games

28 Goals

16 Assists



Contributed to 44 goals in just 30 games.



The 55-year-old has also revealed the role he wants the Brazilian superstar to play next season. The former Lille manager told L’Equipe:

“Yes, I was clear. Afterward, I repeat, in this area of expertise, there are many things that I cannot master."

"I will adapt to the squad I have; I want it as much as possible. We have to reduce it, but I want it as much as possible.”

“What will Neymar’s role be? I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether it’s a little higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders; Neymar, like Leo (Messi), they are facilitators, players who have this ability to be found between the lines and to be decisive.”

Can Galtier get the most out of the likes of Neymar and lead PSG to their target?

It has been quite a ride for Paris Saint-Germain since they embarked upon an ambitious project backed by their mega-rich Qatar-based owners.

The French giants have made a number of blockbuster signings over the last decade, bringing in top players like Neymar, Messi, Mbappe and many more to the club.

Despite their lavish spending, Paris Saint-Germain have not quite managed to achieve their lofty targets.

GOAL News @GoalNews PSG have completed the £30m signing of 20-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims 🤝 PSG have completed the £30m signing of 20-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims 🤝 https://t.co/e2CzesfmqC

They have been quite successful in domestic football, although not as much as they might have liked having lost the title twice in the last six years.

Christophe Galtier comes with a pretty impressive resume but has never managed a club as ambitious as PSG.

We will have to wait and see how the former Nice manager fares at Paris Saint-Germain and whether he can lead the club to Champions League triumph

