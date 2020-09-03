Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2020

The J1 League is back in action on Saturday with one of the most exciting fixtures of the season as a high-flying Kawasaki Frontale side locks horns with Yokohama FM at the Nissan Stadium. Both sides have top-four aspirations this season and their fortunes will rely heavily on the result of this weekend's game.

Yokohama FM goes into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-3 draw against Vissel Kobe last week. The home team squandered a 2-goal lead in stoppage-time and will want to move on from its defensive collapse. Yokohama is currently in sixth place in the J1 League table and can do wonders with a victory on Saturday.

Kawasaki Frontale has been the best football team in Japan in recent weeks and has an 8-point lead at the top of the J1 League table. The away side has scored an astonishing 11 goals in its last two games and goes into this fixture as the undisputed favourite.

🔝 of the league and enjoying it again.



📸 Kawasaki Frontale back to winning ways with a 5-0 home victory! @frontale_staff



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/qt0d5FcLNJ — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) August 31, 2020

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

Matches between Yokohama FM and Kawasaki Frontale have historically been closely contested affairs and the head-to-head record is a fair reflection of the intensity of this fixture. Of the 37 games played between the two sides, Kawasaki Frontale has a marginal advantage and has won 15 games as opposed to Yokohama's 14 victories.

Yokohama FM picked up a massive 4-1 victory against the current league-leaders in 2019 and will draw plenty of confidence from its performance on the day. Kawasaki has been in exceptional form, however, and will present an incredibly difficult challenge.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in the J1 League: D-W-W-W-L

Kawasaki Frontale form guide in the J1 League: W-W-D-L-W

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Yokohama needs a victory

Yokohama F. Marinos

Yokohama has a fully-fit squad at its disposal and needs to be at its best to stand a chance against Kawasaki Frontale. The reigning champions are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kawasaki Frontale is in excellent form

Kawasaki Frontale

Kawasaki Frontale will be unable to avail the services of midfielder Tatsuya Hasegawa. The Japanese star is currently recuperating from a ligament tear and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tatsuya Hasegawa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Park Il-Gyu; Ryo Takano, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Ken Matsubara; Takahiro Ogihara, Masashi Wada; Daizen Maeda, Marcos Junior, Naoki Matsuda; Junior Santos

⚽️ GOAL!!! WHAT A FINISH TO THIS ONE! @visselkobe secure a draw at home against Yokohama F·Marinos with two late goals. This finish from Kyogo Furuhashi knots it at 3-3 in stoppage time!



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/jdzm5mrqlv — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) August 29, 2020

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jung Sung-Ryong; Kyohei Noborizato, Shintaro Kurumaya, Kazuya Yamamura, Diogo Mateus; Hokuto Shimoda, Hidemasa Morita, Reo Hatate; Manabu Saito, Leandro Damiao, Taisei Miyashiro

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Yokohama has one of the most lethal attacking combinations in the J1 League and will need to score early goals to put early pressure on Kawasaki Frontale. The home side will have to be wary of lapses in concentration in its own half and cannot afford to make unforced errors.

Kawasaki Frontale is arguably one of the only teams in the J1 League that can outscore Yokohama and the likes of Leandro Damiao and Reo Hatate have been excellent in the final third. Kawasaki has the upper hand in this fixture and will look to increase its lead at the top of the J1 League table with a victory on Saturday.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-3 Kawasaki Frontale

