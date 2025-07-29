Yokohama F. Marinos vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Yokohama F. Marinos will entertain Liverpool at the Nissan Stadium in the 2025 J League World Challenge on Wednesday. The Marinos will make their second appearance in the friendly tournament, while the Reds have been invited to play for the first time.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last three games. They made it two wins in a row in their previous outing, recording a 3-0 home triumph over Nagoya Grampus in the J1 League. Kaina Tanimura and Yan scored in the first half, while Asahi Uenaka added the third goal in stoppage time.

The visitors will conclude their Asia tour with this match. They met AC Milan in Hong Kong last week and suffered a 4-2 loss. Dominik Szoboszlai had equalized in the 26th minute, but Milan scored twice in quick succession in the second half to restore their lead. Cody Gakpo scored the second goal for the Reds in stoppage time.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Yokohama will take on an English team for the first time, while this is also the first meeting against a Japanese team for the Reds.

The Marinos have won their two games in July while keeping clean sheets.

The Reds have seen over 2.5 goals in their three preseason games thus far, scoring 10 goals.

Yokohama F. Marinos have seen conclusive results in their last four home games, suffering three losses. They have failed to score in these losses as well.

The Reds have played twice at the Nissan Stadium, with both games taking place in 2005. They defeated Saprissa in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Championship and lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo in the final.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Liverpool Prediction

The Marinos have enjoyed a good run of form, winning two of their last three games. They have scored five goals in these games while conceding just once. Notably, they have lost eight of their last 10 games at the Nissan Stadium, which is a cause for concern.

The Reds had won their first two friendly games of the preseason but failed to build on that form and suffered a 4-2 loss to AC Milan last week. They conceded at least four goals in a friendly for the first time since a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in the 2023 Singapore Trophy.

Joe Gomez left the training camp before their match against Milan last week due to an Achilles injury. Ryan Gravenberch will likely start at the heart of the defense alongside captain Virgil van Dijk here.

Yokohama have struggled at the Nissan Stadium recently, losing three of their last four home games. With that in mind and considering the visitors' advantage in terms of squad quality, we back the Reds to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-2 Liverpool

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

