Yokohama F. Marinos vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July 2023

Manchester City are back in action after yet another triumphant season as they take on Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly encounter at the New Japan National Stadium on Sunday.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Manchester City Preview

Yokohama F. Marinos are currently in second place in the J1 League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side stunned Celtic with an exceptional 6-4 victory this week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester City finished at the top of the Premier League table last season and have been exceptional over the past year. The Cityzens edged Inter Milan to a 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League final in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an excellent record against Yokohama F. Marinos and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Yokohama F. Marinos have never won a game against Manchester City.

Yokohama F. Marinos are currently the most prolific team in the J1 League and have scored an impressive 44 goals in their 21 games.

Manchester City scored an impressive 94 goals and conceded only 33 goals in the Premier League last season - the best tallies in the competition on both accounts.

Yokohama F. Marinos' Anderson Lopes has been the most prolific player in the J1 League this season and has scored 15 goals in the competition so far.

Erling Haaland scored 36 goals in the Premier League last season - the most by a single player in a single edition of the competition.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been in stellar form in recent months and made history by winning the treble last season. The Cityzens have been virtually unstoppable under Pep Guardiola and will look to make the most of their pre-season tour.

Yokohama F. Marinos can pack a punch on their day and pulled off a brilliant upset against Celtic this week. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 1-4 Manchester City

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes