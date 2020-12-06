Yokohama F. Marinos vs Suwon Bluewings prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020 Round of 16

Yokohama F. Marinos are set to play Suwon Bluewings at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday in their AFC Champions League round of 16 game.

Yokohama F. Marinos come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Australian side Sydney FC on Friday in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

A goal from veteran defender Yuki Saneto for Yokohama F. Marinos was cancelled out by a strike from winger Trent Buhagiar for Sydney FC.

Suwon Bluewings, on the other hand, beat Japanese side Vissel Kobe 2-0 on Friday in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Goals from forward Kim Kun-hee and South Korea international Lim Sang-hyub sealed the deal for Suwon Bluewings.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Suwon Bluewings Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos and Suwon Bluewings have played against each other once before, way back in 2005. Suwon managed to beat Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 on that occasion.

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in the AFC Champions League: W-L-W-D

Suwon Bluewings form guide in the AFC Champions League: L-D-D-W

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Suwon Bluewings Team News

Yokohama F. Marinos have no known injury issues, and manager Ange Postecoglu is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal. Having rested key players against Sydney FC, a strong first XI is set to be fielded.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Suwon Bluewings also have no known issues. Manager Park Kun-ha has been appreciated for his approach, and looks set to have all of his key players available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Suwon Bluewings Predicted XI

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Powell Obinna Obi, Ken Matsubara, Thiago Martins, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Theerathon Bunmathan, Takuya Kida, Takahiro Ogihara, Marcos Junior, Teruhito Nakagawa, Erik, Ryo Takano

Suwon Bluewings Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yang Hyung-mo, Jang Ho-ik, Min Sang-gi, Yang Sang-min, Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Min-woo, Han Seok-jong, Park Sang-hyuk, Lee Ki-je, Lim Sang-hyub, Ko Seung-beom

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Suwon Bluewings Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos sit seventh in their league table, and have not been at their very best. However, they topped their AFC Champions League group, and have looked strong in this competition.

Suwan Bluewings, on the other hand, beat a Vissel Kobe side that included the likes of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta and former Arsenal centre-back Thomas Vermaelen. They will be confident coming into this game.

Yokohama F. Marinos are the favorites to win this game, despite Suwon Bluewings' good performances of late.

Prediction: Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0 Suwon Bluewings

