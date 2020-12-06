Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Zenit Saint Petersburg welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Krestovsky Stadium on Tuesday for their latest UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg registered a 5-1 win over Ural Yekaterinburg on Saturday in the Russian Premier League.

A hat-trick from Iran international Sardar Azmoun and goals from veteran striker Artem Dzyuba and Brazilian left-back Douglas Santos sealed a comfortable win for Zenit Saint Petersburg. Midfielder Artyom Shabolin scored the consolation goal for Ural Yekaterinburg.

Have a great Sunday Zenit fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/oKpZj7IV2g — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) December 6, 2020

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Japan international Daichi Kamada put Eintracht Frankfurt ahead early in the first half, but prodigious midfielder Giovanni Reyna managed to equalize in the second half.

We leave Frankfurt with a point ⏹ pic.twitter.com/ubz9tUN2Hz — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 5, 2020

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In three previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Borussia Dortmund have won two games and lost one.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in the reverse fixture of the upcoming match. The match was played nearly two months ago, with Borussia Dortmund beating Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-0.

English winger Jadon Sancho and star striker Erling Braut Haaland scored the goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the UEFA Champions League: L-L-D-L-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the UEFA Champions League: L-W-W-W-D

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Zenit Saint Petersburg manager Sergei Semak will be unable to call upon the services of Croatia international and former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Dejan Lovren

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns. Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, Denmark international Thomas Delaney, left-back Raphael Guerreiro, striker Erling Braut Haaland, Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier, young midfielder Reinier Jesus and left-back Marcel Schmelzer are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Manuel Akanji, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro, Erling Braut Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Reinier Jesus, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mikhail Kerzhakov, Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Daler Kuzyayev, Wilmar Barrios, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Malcom, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus

Advertisement

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Zenit Saint Petersburg sit at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, with one point from five games. A win here would be mere consolation for the Russian side, with third-placed Club Brugge six points ahead of them.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, sit at the top of the group. They are one point ahead of second-placed Lazio, and a win in this match would ensure the top spot. Without key players, it remains to been seen how Lucien Favre's side play.

Borussia Dortmund's talented squad will be the favorites to win the game, considering Zenit Saint Petersburg's poor form in the Champions League.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Also Read: Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21