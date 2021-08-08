Yokohama vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Yokohama FC will welcome Nagoya Grampus to the Mitsuzawa Stadium on Monday, with three points on the line in the J1 League.

The home side have not been in action for over a month due to the Olympic Games. They were last in action when they picked up a narrow 1-0 away victory over Sanfrecce Hiroshima in July, with Kejiro Ogawa scoring the match-winner.

Nagoya Grampus were 1-0 victors over Okayama in the Emperor's Cup last week. Shinnosuke Nakatani's 33rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between both sides.

The visitors currently occupy the fifth spot in the table, having picked up 37 points from 21 matches. Yokohama FC are bottom in the standings with just 11 points from 22 games.

Yokohama vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on seven previous occasions and Nagoya Grampus have a marginally better record with three wins to their name.

Yokohama FC were victorious on two occasions, while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in mid-March when second-half goals from Naoki Maeda, Mateus and Ryogo Yamasaki gave Nagoya Grampus a 3-0 victory on home turf.

Yokohama FC have been dire all season and have posted just one win from their last 10 matches. Grampus have won seven of their last nine games.

Yokohama FC form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Nagoya Grampus form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Yokohama vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Yokohama

Kosuke Saito and Yoita Maejima are the two injury concerns for the hosts. There are no suspension concerns for Yokohama FC.

Injuries: Kosuke Saito, Yoita Maejima

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama and Ryogo Yamasaki have all been sidelined by long-term injuries.

Injuries: Mu Kanazaki, Yuichi Maruyama, Ryogo Yamasaki

Suspension: None

Yokohama vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Yokohama FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yuji Rokutan (GK); Yutaro Hakamata, Hogang Han, Masahiko Inoha; Yuya Takagi, Tatsuki Seko, Hideto Takahashi, Calvin Jong-a-Pin; Ryo Germain, Kejiro Ogawa, Kazume Watanabe

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Yasuki Kimoto, Kazuya Miyahara, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Sho Inagaki, Kazuki Nagasawa, Takuji Yonemoto; Manabu Saito, Mateus, Yoichiro Kakitani

Yokohama vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The home side have struggled to get going this term and they look likely to get relegated at the end of the season.

Nagoya Grampus, by contrast, have been in fine form in recent weeks and we are predicting their good run will continue in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Yokohama 0-2 Nagoya Grampus

