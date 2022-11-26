“You absolute m***”, “He’s our Messi” – Liam Gallagher aims offensive slurs at Gareth Southgate in now-deleted tweet after England draw with USA in FIFA World Cup game

Liam Gallagher has hurled offensive slurs at Gareth Southgate and others in now-deleted tweets, following England's boring FIFA World Cup draw against USA. The former Oasis singer was not at all pleased with the performances on display by the Three Lions, and took to Twitter to launch into a slur-filled tirade.

According to the Daily Mail, Gallagher started his angry rant by calling for Southgate to play Phil Foden: "Southgate you absolute m*** you play Foden." The singer went on to tweet, "I'm devastated," before lashing out at other Twitter users who criticized his use of slurs, telling them: "F*** you woke spas****."

Gallagher continued his tirade with another call for Southgate to bring Phil Foden on during the FIFA World Cup clash, arguing: "He's our Messi." The singer then proceeded to demand that Southgate play Trent Alexander-Arnold, stating in another tweet: "Even that scouse div with the s*** dreds get him on."

Fans were not pleased with Gallagher's shocking use of ableist slurs and distasteful insults, with many voicing their disapproval. A user responded to Gallagher's rant, questioning the singer's reasons for using offensive language:

"Honestly a bad game of football makes you throw out a bunch of outdated ableist slurs? If it's woke thinking disabilities aren't funny then sign me up."

Another fan asked him to delete the tweets, writing: "Delete this. Awful and unnecessary."

2022 FIFA World Cup: England 0-0 USA

The USMNT were widely seen as the underdogs in the game against the vibrant English team who were fresh off a 6-2 win over Iran. However, they took on their European opponents from across the pond with gusto, nearly providing the cutting edge that would have stunned Gareth Southgate's men.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic was vital to the Americans' attacking force and nearly scored in the game. However, England were lucky to have Harry Maguire in top form, as the defender ruthlessly ran the show, making crucial interceptions and holding down the forte.

The Three Lions also had a number of chances that might have put the game to bed, but clinical prowess was lacking in both sides on the night. The game eventually ended in a 0-0 draw that did not please many England fans, including Liam Gallagher, who reacted inappropriately on Twitter.

Both sides will hope to secure vital wins in the final game of their FIFA World Cup group stage in their bid to make the knockouts.

