'You have to annoy him as much as possible' - Maxime Gonalons reveals what it's like trying to stop Lionel Messi

Granada midfielder Maxime Gonalons has waxed eloquent about Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi and also spoken about what it feels like to go head-to-head with the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner on the pitch.

Gonalons explained: "Can we really talk about stopping him? The reality is that it is very, very complicated, but you have to annoy him as much as possible.

"I had the chance to play in some big European matches and, therefore, I had to face the best players. But he is on another planet. It's always difficult to compare with other players who have marked their time but he is... pfff, he is out of any category!"

"When he makes a pass and he starts to move behind, you have to try to block him, to put your arm at a distance to prevent him from moving, because that's where he's very very strong. When he gives a pass and goes forward, he has an impressive change of pace and direction. So, to get in his way, you have to try to put your body in opposition and not make a big mistake."

"When you play against him, you have to try to prevent him from getting on his left foot, because his right foot, he uses it much less. And above all, try not to throw yourself at him, so that he doesn't make that pass that makes the difference almost every time."

Lionel Messi and Maxime Gonalons faced each other on multiple occasions during the Argentine's spell in Spain. The last of those occasions came in the quarterfinals of the Copa Del Rey last year where the playmaker set up two goals to help Barcelona claim a 5-3 victory.

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Lionel Messi with a new challenge at Paris Saint-Germain

After cutting ties with Barcelona this summer, Lionel Messi decided to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain, signing a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2023.

Still on a mission to win their first ever Champions League crown, Paris Saint Germain expect Lionel Messi to lead their charge for European success this season alongside other elite superstars like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

