“You have to beat the best, period” – Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's chances in the Champions League

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has addressed his side's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. The 62-year-old was speaking to the media ahead of Los Blancos' clash with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid manager was asked whether his side could be considered favorites to go all the way in the continent to which he replied:

"I can't say that, we can compete with all the great teams because of the quality and experience we have. If you want to win this competition, you must play against the best. It doesn't change much if you have a strong team in the eighth or quarterfinals. You have to win, period. And I think we will always compete. "

Real Madrid have already secured qualification to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League for the 25th consecutive season.

A shock 2-1 defeat to debutants, Sheriff had threatened to derail their campaign. However, the 13-time champions rebounded with three consecutive wins to book their spot in the Round of 16.

They only need a point against Inter Milan on Tuesday to seal the top spot in Group D and ostensibly get a more favorable draw in the next round.

Real Madrid's 11-game unbeaten run to be put to the test

Real Madrid are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with their last eight matches ending in victory.

Their hard-fought 2-0 away win over Real Sociedad at the weekend came at a cost. Karim Benzema was substituted early on with an injury although his replacement Luka Jovic stepped up to the plate in his absence.

Benzema has by far been Real Madrid's most consistent performer this season and there is optimism that the injury is not as serious as initially feared.

Real Madrid will square off against Inter Milan before welcoming city rivals Atletico Madrid for the first Madrid derby of the season. Victories in both games will send a statement of intent about their ambitions domestically and in the continent.

With Benzema ruled out of the Inter Milan game, Luke Jovic will be looking to build from his star turn at the weekend while Vinicius Jr. will want to continue his impressive campaign.

