'You can do what you want but you can't replace Cristiano'- Real Madrid boss admits that no one can replace Juventus star

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 384 // 14 Apr 2019, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Los Blancos still miss the club's greatest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, but claimed that there will be changes in the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo left Real Madrid after spending nine seasons with the club in a shocking move last summer. The Portuguese icon joined Juventus after scoring 450 goals for Los Blancos, thereby becoming the greatest goalscorer in club's history.

But his departure left a sour taste in Real Madrid fans' mouths as Ronaldo revealed that he left because he felt he was no longer indispensable at the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane left at the end of the last summer, but after a nine month break which saw the sacking of two coaches, the French legend returned to manage Los Blancos.

It is crystal clear that Real Madrid have suffered because of the exits of Ronaldo and Zidane. They are enduring an abysmal season, as they are out of the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey. Moreover, the Spanish giants are virtually out of LaLiga, as they are 14 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Since his arrival in Serie A, Ronaldo has taken the Italian top flight by storm. The 34-year-old has scored 25 goals in all competitions, keeping Juventus in the Champions League and at the top of the Serie A table.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid boss Zidane has admitted that Ronaldo is irreplaceable, claiming that they can buy players but can't replace their greatest goalscorer.

"You can do what you want but you can't replace Cristiano. He's gone but we can bring in other players that aren't going to do what Cristiano has done. That's life." Zidane said ahead of Madrid's away trip to Leganes.

Zidane also revealed that many players could be sold in the summer.

Advertisement

"There are many players here that can be sold because they are all really good," Zidane said. "Many clubs want many Real Madrid players, it's nothing new. Isco is an important player and I like him. We'll see what happens next year."

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Leganes next in LaLiga.

Advertisement