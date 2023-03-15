"You can feel the happiness of everyone" - Mikel Arteta opens up on key Arsenal star's return after long lay-off due to injury

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has expressed his happiness following the return of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus after suffering a knee injury in December last year.

The 25-year-old forward picked up a knee injury while representing his national team Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was sidelined for well over three months on the injury table and missed a total of 15 games for Arteta's team.

Prior to the injury, Jesus was considered one of Arsenal's top-performing players and was expected to have a huge influence in the Gunners' title charge this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Gabriel Jesus is BACK in time for Arsenal's title push Gabriel Jesus is BACK in time for Arsenal's title push 😤🏆 https://t.co/srd6w2tRQR

The North London club have managed to maintain their form in Jesus' absence as they sit top of the Premier League table with 66 points.

Meanwhile, Jesus made his long-awaited return from injury last weekend as he came off the bench in Arsenal's 3:0 win against London rivals Fulham.

Reacting to the player's return, head coach Arteta, speaking at a press conference ahead of their second-leg Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon, revealed that Jesus has been missed by his team.

He said:

"It was great to see him back, you can feel the happiness of everyone around him. We missed him and now he’s back. We have to manage his minutes, his involvement. He’s feeling good and every day he’s training he says his sensations are better so that’s really positive."

Jesus was a marquee signing for Arsenal during last summer's transfer window. The club paid a transfer fee in the region of £45 million to secure his services from Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus @gabrieljesus9 🏾 🏾



#gratidão

#alômãe So happy to be back. And feels like i never left... What a win from this group! Let's go, gunners! So happy to be back. And feels like i never left... What a win from this group! Let's go, gunners! 💪🏾🙏🏾🔙#gratidão#alômãe https://t.co/Sam2K6VAtD

Jesus has so far scored five goals and registered six assists for all competitions this season.

Arsenal manager speaks on Erling Haaland's form for Manchester City

Mikel Arteta was asked about the form of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland during a recent press conference ahead of his side's Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

Haaland was in unstoppable mode for City in the Champions League as he scored five goals in a 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

When asked if he was surprised by the form of the Norwegian striker, Arteta said:

"No, but when you look at what he’s done in the past and surrounded by the manager and the team that he has."

