"You can feel that power as soon as you walk through the door" - Real Madrid man believes Los Blancos are the 'biggest club in the world'

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has been describing what it's like to play for the 'biggest club in the world'.

Tchouameni joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco in July 2022 for €80 million and has enjoyed a superb spell thus far at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old has made 61 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The French midfielder has spoken of the magnitude of playing for Real Madrid. He said (via MadridXtra):

"Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. You always hear that, but you don't realise how true it is until you're a part of it. You can feel that power as soon as you walk through the door."

Tchoumaeni has enjoyed a remarkable rise that started at French outfit Bordeaux who currently play their football in Ligue 2. He caught the eye with consistent performances in the middle of the park.

Monaco caught sight of the talents the France international possesses and paid €18 million for his services in 2020. He made 95 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

It wouldn't take long for him to attract the attention of several European heavyweights including Madrid, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain. Los Blancos won the race for his signature and he's quickly become a star at the Bernabeu.

Tchouameni has won the FIFA Club World Cup, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Super Cup with the La Liga giants. He's following in the footsteps of French icon Zinedine Zidane as Los Merengues' latest French midfield maestro.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona for Manchester City star Julian Alvarez

Los Blancos could move for the in-form Manchester City attacker.

Argentina outlet Radio Continental (via Football Espana) reports that Real Madrid are set to enter the race for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. The Argentine attacker has also attracted the interest of their El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Madrid's intermediaries have been in contact with Alvarez's agent to discuss whether he would entertain a move. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is enjoying a scintillating run of form for the Cityzens this season.

The 23-year-old has bagged six goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions. He's stepped out of Erling Haaland's shadow and is now one of Pep Guardiola's most consistent performers.

Alvarez has five years left on his contract but Real Madrid have the finances to swoop for the young forward. Barca may struggle due to La Liga's current restrictions on their spending.