Aurelien Tchouameni's preferred club revealed amid interest from PSG, Real Madrid and Liverpool - Reports

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool in recent months.

According to RMC Sport, Madrid are seemingly in pole position to sign the midfielder, as the Spanish giants are reportedly his preferred club.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020. The Frenchman became a regular starter in the 2020-21 campaign, making 42 appearances and scoring three goals across competitions.

He narrowly missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020, but played a key role in their UEFA Nations League triumph last year. The 22-year-old has continued his impressive form this season, scoring five goals in 50 appearances across competitions for his club.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are preparing themselves for life after Luka Modric. The 36-year-old is in the twilight of his career.

Los Blancos are close to reaching an agreement with Monaco over a transfer for Tchouameni. The Ligue 1 giants are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €80 million for the 22-year-old. Los Blancos could, however, face competition from PSG and Liverpool.

The Parisians endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, exiting the Champions League in the Round of 16. Their midfield is an area they can improve by making some astute signings this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to drop their interest in the French midfielder despite reports suggesting he is close to joining Madrid, as per Foot Mercato (via Liverpoolecho).

The Reds could attempt to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer, as the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are in their 30s.

Liverpool could switch their focus to alternate target if Tchouameni joins Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Twente - Dutch Eredivisie

It seems increasingly likely that Real Madrid will sign Tchouameni this summer. They are keen to land the 22-year-old after failing to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

So the Reds could switch their focus to PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare if they fail to sign Tchouameni, according to Voetbal international. The Reds lack cover and competition for defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Sangare has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in 49 appearances across competitions. His physicality and tenacity make him an ideal transfer target for the Premier League giants.

