"You don’t like to hear it or see it" - Kevin Philips defends Manchester United star Harry Maguire after Wembley incident

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was booed by a section of England fans as he pulled up to represent his nation against Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium last Tuesday.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has jumped to the defense of the defender, condemning the actions of the fans who taunted him during the match.

The 48-year-old reiterates that Harry Maguire always gives his all whenever he steps up to represent England or Manchester United. As such, the defender doesn't deserve the harsh treatment that has come his way in recent months, he argued.

“I didn’t like what I heard,” Kevin Phillips told Football Insider‘s Dylan Childs. “He doesn’t deserve to be booed. Whenever he pulls on an England or a United shirt he gives it all. He is a very committed player who wants to win."

“Why would you boo him? Whatever you think, you get behind your players. You don’t like to hear it or see it. I definitely wouldn’t support it."

The former Sunderland forward went on to urge the supporters to desist from making such gestures going forward.

“We have got to get out of the habit of doing that. When the lads pull on the England shirt, we want them to win. It is not right. For me, I don’t want to see it.”

Despite the boos from the fans, Maguire was undisturbed on the pitch during England's clash with Ivory Coast, playing the full 90 minutes of the encounter. The centre-back had a decent outing alongside Tyrone Mings at the heart of the defense, with the Three Lions coming out with a flawless 3-0 victory.

The defender is going through a rough patch at the moment

Harry Maguire's numbers for Manchester United so far this season

Despite his poor form in recent weeks, Harry Maguire has surprisingly maintained his position at club and country. He's been one of the regulars in Manchester United's squad so far this season, making 32 appearances across all competitions.

The Englishman currently appears to be short of confidence on the pitch, which often leads him into making some wrong decisions. With more opportunities coming his way, it remains to be seen if he'll end up justifying his manager's faith.

